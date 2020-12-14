Donald Trump Says 'I Don't Want to Talk About That' When Asked If He'll Attend Joe Biden's Inauguration

President Donald Trump is remaining tight-lipped when it comes to his Inauguration Day plans. With the Electoral College set to meet Monday to officially cast their ballots for President and Vice President, with Joe Biden projected to secure more than the necessary 270 electoral votes to become president, Trump on Sunday refused to answer whether or not he will attend Biden's inauguration next month.

The president was asked about his Inauguration Day plans by Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade. Questioned, "So would you show up at the inauguration?" Trump refused to give a direct answer, The Hill reports. Instead, the current president, who has refused to concede the election, said, "I don't want to talk about that." He went on to praise his own administration for doing "a great job" and said he received "more votes than any president in the history of our country." Trump has received more than 74 million popular votes, with Biden surpassing 81 million. Trump went on to declare, "we didn't lose" the election, despite his there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

As Trump continues to fight to overturn the election results, numerous outlets have reported he does not plan to attend Biden's inauguration. Instead, the president will reportedly leave the White House via a final Air Force One flight, which will lead him to Florida, where he is set to hold a rally at the same time Biden is being sworn into office. Sources have claimed Trump is expected to announce a 2024 run at this time. Trump not attending Biden's inauguration would mark a stark break from tradition, as exiting presidents typically attend inauguration ceremonies. Trump’s refusal to answer Kilmeade's question sparked plenty of responses on social media.