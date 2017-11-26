Donald Trump Questions If Access Hollywood Tape Is Real

President Donald Trump is making a bold claim about the Access Hollywood tape that thrust him in the middle of a controversy just weeks before the presidential election last year.

According to The New York Times, Trump is now claiming that the tape, which featured him bragging to Billy Bush about sexual assault by grabbing women by the “p*ssy,” was perhaps not authentic.

According to the outlet, Trump views the recent sexual misconduct allegations against Roy Moore along with the calls for him to drop out of the race as being very similar to the Trump controversy.

The outlet reported that Trump suggested to a senator earlier this year that the tape wasn’t authentic, and even repeated the claim to an adviser more recently.

This is a stark contrast from what Trump said at the time, where he acknowledged the voice was his and apologized for what he said.

Trump initially remained mostly quiet on the subject of Roy Moore, after six women accused him of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two have also accused Moore of sexual assault.

Now, however, Trump has tossed aside the accusations of misconduct against Moore, and has told voters not to support Moore’s “liberal ” rival.

“We don’t need a liberal person in there,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.