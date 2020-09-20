Donald Trump Learning About Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death While Elton John Plays Becomes a Surreal Moment Online

President Donald Trump learned about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on live TV on Friday, and for some reason the Internet cannot fully grasp, Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" was playing in the background. The odd soundtrack to a tense historical moment caused a stir online, where viewers questioned the very nature of reality itself, joking that "we are all living in some bizarre alien art film."

Trump learned of Ginsburg's death while leaving a campaign rally in Minnesota on Friday. The Supreme Court judge was 87 years old, and was struggling with cancer — not for the first time in her life. As usual, social media users mocked Trump's unscripted speech, as he said to reporters: "She just died? Wow, I didn't know that. You're telling me now for the first time. What else can you say?"

The way "Tiny Dancer" plays in the background and is perfectly synched with the dialogue finally confirms definitively that we are all living in some bizarre alien art film.pic.twitter.com/yk0DzhpV1T — Norse Mythology (@NorseMythNews) September 19, 2020

"She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not," he went on, presumably referring to his political differences with Ginsburg. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that."

Ginsburg's passing is not only tragic, but opens the floodgates on a treacherous political and legal debate about her replacement on the Supreme Court. Trump has stated his intent to replace Ginsburg before the 2020 presidential election, and Republican leaders in the Senate have vowed to call a vote on his appointment. However, Democrats argue that they cannot do so — based on a legal precedent that these same Republicans set.

In March of 2016, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia passed away, yet Republican senators refused to vote on President Barack Obama's appointment of a successor, arguing that it was not right to do so during an election year. They stalled for nearly a year on these grounds, yet many of those same lawmakers now say they will rush a vote on Ginsburg's replacement within less than two months.

As that debate rages on, Trump's reaction and the strangely mournful soundtrack of "Tiny Dancer" serve as the backdrop to some heated online discourse. Here is a look at how social media is responding to the video.