Donald Trump Remembers Brother Robert, Says Loss Has Been 'Very Hard' on Him

Donald Trump's brother, Robert, died over the weekend, and the President has been fondly remembering his late sibling by saying that the loss has been "very hard" on him. Trump spoke with Fox News by phone on Monday, and shared what he has been going through since learning of his brother's death. "This was not a great weekend; it's very hard." Trump said.

"You knew it was going to happen, but still — when it happens, it's a very tough thing," he continued. "He was a great guy, he was a tremendous guy." Trump then said that Robert was his best friend," and that "losing" him "not easy." He went on to share a little about his relationship with his brother, saying, "A lot of times in families, I hate to say it, but there's jealousy, especially among children and children who are competitive children, because he was very competitive. There was not an ounce of jealousy. He'd go around talking about how great this is for the country and it's so incredible. He was my biggest fan."

President Trump on his late brother Robert: "He was my friend. I guess they say best friend, and that's true." pic.twitter.com/yJBTjbaoAI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2020

Trump continued: "People would tell me all the time, 'I spoke to your brother, and your brother was so thrilled and so thrilled at what was happening and what was happening for the country.'" The president the stated that Robert "was so angry at China because of what happened when the plague came in and they shouldn't have allowed that to happen." He added, "They could have stopped it. He was so upset by that."

Robert Trump was 71 years old at the time of his death. He was the youngest of the President's four siblings. Trump had an older brother, Fred Jr., who died in 1981 at the age of 43. The President has two remaining siblings, both older sisters: Maryanne — who is a retired federal judge — and Elizabeth.

On Saturday, Trump announced that Robert had passed away, saying in a statement, "It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace." CNN reports that the younger Trump sibling had been ill for some time, but no details have been shared regarding what specific ailment he was fighting, or what his cause of death was.