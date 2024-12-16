‘Longmire’ Leaving Netflix Very Soon

Longmire fans only have a few more days to stream the series on Netflix. After being picked up as a Netflix original following its cancellation at A&E, the beloved American neo-Western crime drama television series is set to be removed from the Netflix streaming library at the start of 2025.

While Netflix hasn’t released its list of titles coming and going in January 2025, subscribers browsing the streaming library will now see a “leaving soon” tag on Longmire. According to What’s On Netflix, all six seasons of Longmire will be removed on January 1, 2025. This means that fans have until Dec. 31, 2024, to fit in a final watch of the series before it no longer streams on Netflix. Following Longmire’s Netflix exit, fans will still be able to stream the show. All six seasons of Longmire are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

Based on Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire Mysteries novels, Longmire marked Netflix’s first major revival. The series, starring Robert Taylor as Walt Longmire, the long-time sheriff of fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming, debuted on A&E in 2012 and quickly became the “highest-rated original drama series” for the network. However, after just three seasons, A&E canceled the show in 2014, with Netflix later picking it up as a Netflix original. The streamer released three additional seasons of Longmire as a Netflix original, with the show’s sixth and final season debuting season on November 17, 2017. Following Longmire’s series finale, all six seasons of the show continued to have a streaming home on Netflix in the United States.

News of the show’s planned removal from Netflix even drew a response from Johnson, who expressed his disappointment at the news.

“So, I’m to understand that Netflix is officially dropping Longmire from its lineup at the end of the year even though the show is still alive and well in the ratings,” he wrote in a Dec. 13 Facebook post. “I have to admit that I took a great deal of satisfaction cancelling my Netflix subscription when I got to the box where they asked why and I simply wrote… LONGMIRE.”

While Longmire’s reported upcoming departure from Netflix will surely be a disappointment to fans, there may be reason to celebrate. In his post addressing the show’s departure from Netflix, Johnson sparked hope for a seventh season.

“I hear its been picked up by Paramount+ and I’m just curious to see if Warner Brothers, now free from the sweetheart deal with Netflix, will finally consider reviving the show,” he wrote. “Interesting times.”

At this time, there are no concrete plans for a Longmire revival, so fans will have to wait and see if new life is breathed into the show following its Netflix exit on Jan. 1.