Donald Trump’s Reaction to the Impeachment Acquittal Is Setting Twitter on Fire

Donald Trump has been acquitted on both charges of impeachment, and his reaction to the news is lighting up Twitter. The POTUS fired off a reaction to the news just minutes after the impeachment trial concluded, and it was a video he has posted before. In an edited version of a TIME magazine cover, signs showing “Trump 2020” all the way to “Trump 2048.” Then the last number changes to a variety of high number until it reached “90000,” “EEEEEE” and “4EVA.” The odd clip (his second of the day) is set to the classical piece “In the Hall of the Mountain King.”

Reactions soon began to pour in from both sides of the aisle. Some saw Trump’s acquittal as an enormous victory for the POTUS, who is up for reelection in November. Others were fuming over the Senate’s vote, which saw him acquitted on charges of abuse of power by a vote of 52-48 and charge of obstruction of Congress by a vote of 53-47.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see what Twitter users are saying about the historical impeachment and how Trump reacted to the news.

‘Joking About Dictatorships”

Joking about dictatorships is *so*

Funny Donald. You’re a shame and an embarrassment



-never trump Republican — Nathaniel #purplewaveUSA 💜🌊 (@NewGopforUSA) February 5, 2020

One top replies saw a user pointing out that the implication of a Trump dictatorship was not amusing. It is worth noting that the original TIME cover was referencing the effects of Trump’s presidency long after he leaves off, not an implication of authoritarian rule.

Joey Salads

Trump for President of the Universe! — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) February 5, 2020

Controversial YouTuber-turned-politician Joey Salads (real name Joey Saladino) was also one of the top replies. In his message, he lobbied for the POTUS to become “President of the Universe.”

Historical Impact

Another user pointed out that Trump may have been acquitted, but he will still go down in history as the third president to be impeached. He attached Trump’s image to one beside both Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, who were both impeached and acquitted during their terms.

Adam Schiff’s Next Move

What Adam Schiff cooking up next? — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) February 5, 2020

Another popular tweet reply wonder what Rep. Adam Schiff, who was one of the key figures in Trump’s trial, and other Democrats would do to take on the POTUS next.

Energized Republicans

😂😂😂😂



I’ll give the Democrats their credit!! NOTHING could have rallied Americans around Donald Trump more than a partisan, SHAM impeachment! — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) February 5, 2020

Another used the moment to point out that this trial may have energized Trump’s supporters to unite ahead of the 2020 election in November. This is obviously the opposite effect that Democrats wanted to happen.

Brian Tyler Cohen

First president in American history with a bipartisan vote to be removed from office. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 5, 2020

Media pundit Brian Tyler Cohen pointed out another historical aspect of Trump’s trail, even if it ended in a not guilty verdict on both charges. He said that this was the first impeachment that included bipartisan support for the POTUS’ removal from office, even those efforts did not pan out.

Mark Dice

Nancy Pelosi tore up the State of the Union speech, and the Senate tore up the Articles of Impeachment. Payback’s a b!tch 😆 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 5, 2020

Right-wing pundit and conspiracy theorist Mark Dice also chimed in on Trump’s video. He cited a moment during the State of the Union on Wednesday night where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of Trump’s speech after he finished up.

Lady Justice

The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind exceedingly fine. It was five years before all of Nixon’s minions were indicted, convicted and sentenced to jail. Trump can not remain as POTUS forever. This too shall end, for We are a Nation of Laws, not of Men. pic.twitter.com/oFWARuMQCi — Kevin Hubbard (@bml_khubbard) February 5, 2020

Another one of Trump’s detractors used an image of Lady Justice alongside hopes that Trump will eventually be removed from office. They cited Nixon’s Watergate scandal as an example of how justice takes time in some cases.

Trump is expected to further discuss his acquittal on Thursday in a speech delivered at the White House at 12 p.m. ET.