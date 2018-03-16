Donald Trump Jr. Reveals First Photo After Divorce From Wife Vanessa

Donald Trump Jr. is turning to his family for support after his wife Vanessa Trump filed for divorce Thursday. The First Son shared an Instagram photo with his daughter Chloe on Thursday night.

“No matter what is going on bedtime cuddling with the smurf puts a Yuge smile on my face,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #bedtime, #daddysgirl and #cuddle.

As previously reported, Vanessa Trump officially filed in Manhattan Supreme Court for divorce on Thursday afternoon after 12 years of marriage.

It is reported that she filed for an “uncontested proceeding,” which essentially means that she is not anticipating any kind of legal battle over the custody of the couples five children.

Page Six initially reported that sources close to the Trumps confirmed the couple was not legally separated, but that they also have not currently been living together either, and that divorce seemed imminent.

According to Us Weekly, the split was a long coming.

“His relationship with Vanessa started getting rocky two years ago, when his dad started to campaign,” a source told Us Weekly. “Vanessa is very close to her family and very private and does not like all this attention on her family. They’ve been unhappy for a while, but it’s hard to say if they will actually divorce.”

According to testimonies from the couple’s friends, the divorce didn’t come as a shock.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source said.

“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” a second source said.

Another source indicated that Don Jr. being busy running the Trump Organization with his brother Eric may have contributed to the couple’s issues.

Another problem, the sources collectively seem to agree on, is that Don Jr. “appears to have changed recently, and friends are concerned about him.”

His social media behavior has friends worried, as he has recently liked tweets that link mass murder and antidepressants, and ones that suggest Parkland, Florida shooting survivors are “crisis actors.”