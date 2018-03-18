Donald Trump Jr. Shares First Photos Since Divorce Announcement

Days removed from his wife Vanessa Trump filing for divorce, Donald Trump Jr. returned to social media on Saturday to post photos from a fishing trip with his sons.

“Out with the little man and some friends,” Trump Jr. said as he posed with one of his sons a boat near West Palm Beach, Florida.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He posted a second photo with YouTube personality Blacktiph as they held up their catch of the day.

“Great day on the water with Donnie [Dennis Verreet] and [BlacktipH],” Trump Jr. wrote in the caption.

Vanessa filed for divorce at a Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. According to Page Six, she went with an “uncontested proceeding” filing, meaning she does not expect any kind of legal battle of custody of their five children.

Trump Jr. and Vanessa released a joint statement on Thursday confirming the reports of their divorce.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Sources close to the couple told reporters following the news breaking that the divorce was a long time coming for the son of the President and his wife.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source reportedly told journalists.

A separate source told Us Weekly that their relationship began to fracture when President Trump first began his presidential campaign.

“His relationship with Vanessa started getting rocky two years ago, when his dad started to campaign,” the source said. “Vanessa is very close to her family and very private and does not like all this attention on her family. They’ve been unhappy for a while, but it’s hard to say if they will actually divorce.”

Model and actress Melissa Stetten called out Trump Jr. for sending her direct messages and attempting to start a relationship with her mere weeks after Vanessa gave birth to the couple’s son, Tristan.

“Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke),” Stetten wrote.