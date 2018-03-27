Donald Trump Jr. Gets Permit to Carry Concealed Weapon in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump Jr. has applied for a concealed carry firearm permit in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, reportedly in celebration of his recent divorce.

The president’s son is an outspoken and avid hunter, and sources told Page Six that the new permit arrived just before his wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce last week. The permit lasts for five years, and is accepted in many other states in the country, though reportedly not in New York, where Trump Jr. spends most of his time.

Even in the current climate of heated debate around gun control and second amendment rights, Trump Jr. has remained an avid supporter of firearm ownership. The 40-year-old even begged his father, President Donald Trump, to ignore recent calls for gun reform, according to Page Six.

“It isn’t clear why Don Jr. applied for a permit in Pennsylvania,” a source told the outlet. “But there is speculation that he didn’t do it in New York because you have to supply financials.”

A handgun license application in New York City requires New York state tax returns, in most cases.

Trump Jr. is reportedly staunchly opposed to the assault weapons ban, a measure that has been called for by many survivors of recent mass shootings. The shooters in the Parkland, Florida school shooting, the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, the Orlando nightclub shooting and many others used AR-15 style assault rifles. The weapons were illegal under the assault weapons ban from 1994 to 2004, at which time lawmakers decided not to renew the law.

President Trump has spoken up in support of banning bump stock devices, which can be used to effectively convert an AR-15 or similar rifle into a machine gun. The devices have already been made illegal in Florida, where 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month. However, that attacker did not use a bump stock device, and some survivors of the attack are not satisfied with the measure.

Trump Jr. has often been criticized for his big game hunting hobby, as he has occasionally posted grizzly pictures where he posed with the carcasses. Last year, Eric Trump reportedly bought a 171-acre hunting preserve in upstate New York, which he and his brother frequently use as a shooting range. Neighbors of the property in Wingdale, New York told the Associated Press that their hometown “sounds like a war zone” on the weekends, when the brothers come by to practice with their long-range guns.