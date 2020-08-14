Donald Trump Attacks 'Psycho' Joe Scarborough and 'Ditzy Airhead Wife' Mika in Tweet Thanking Himself

✖

Kamala Harris isn't the only person on the receiving end of an attack from President Donald Trump on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Trump went after MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his wife Mika Brzezinksi, while congratulating both the rival program Fox and Friends as well as himself.

Trump has routinely made both Scarborough and Brzezinksi targets of his ridicule, going so far as to accuse the former of murdering one of his interns back in 2001, who in reality died of a stroke. Trump first brought up his strange theory about the talk show host in early May, giving him the nickname "Cold Case Joe." He later went on to accuse Scarborough of murder, and as usual, offered no evidence to back them up. His recent remarks, however, simply referred to him as a "psycho."

Very poor morning TV ratings for MSDNC’s Morning Joe, headed by a complete Psycho named Joe Scarborough and his ditzy airhead wife, Mika, and also @CNN, headed by complete unknowns. Congratulations to @foxandfriends on dominating the mornings (thank you President Trump!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

On Thursday, Trump also attacked Harris, who was named as Joe Biden's running mate on the Democratic ticket on Tuesday. The president claimed that Harris was "one of the most liberal" senators in office, adding that she's a "big tax raiser" and a "slasher of funds for the military," among other things. "I thought she was the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate," he added, referring to her questioning of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.

He then eluded to the untrue claim that Harris isn't eligible to hold office, echoing his attacks on former President Barack Obama, who he repeatedly claimed wasn't born in the U.S. These remarks came after Newsweek published an op-ed by Republican lawyer John C. Eastman, where he baselessly claimed Harris might not be eligible to hold the nation's second-highest office. Trump called Eastman "a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer," before repeating some of his claims.

"So I just heard that. I heard it today," Trump said. "That she doesn't meet the requirements and by the way, the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer. I have no idea if that's right. I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president."