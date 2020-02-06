Donald Trump Impeachment Press Conference: All the Live Reactions

This week, President Donald Trump was acquitted of the charges against him in his Senate impeachment trial, and now the Commander-in-Chief is holding a press conference about the situation. Trump was accused of using his position as U.S. president to try and coerce a foreign power into investigating the family of a political rival, but after no new evidence was allowed and no witnesses were allowed to testify, the Senate majority voted to acquit him of the charges. Now, he is speaking out about the trial and its outcome to members of the press.

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers remarks on his impeachment after acquittal vote https://t.co/ox4FhRsyll

https://t.co/6Maawe27Dd — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2020

Scroll down to see the first reactions to Trump's press conference

. @realDonaldTrump:



“Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now. We caught him in the act. Dirty cops, bad people.” pic.twitter.com/EwewjFb5r2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 6, 2020

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) February 6, 2020

“We were treated unbelievably unfairly.



And you have to understand, we first went through ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ –



It was all bullshit.”



–@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Idgj1mA3u8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 6, 2020

How long until Donald Trump just blurts out “I did it and I’ll do it again and no one can stop me”? — Red (@Redpainter1) February 6, 2020

I think this is the #SOTU speech that @realDonaldTrump would have preferred to have delivered on Tuesday — Zachary Fryer-Biggs (@ZachFB) February 6, 2020

This is the most insane I have ever seen Trump and I have seen him sh*t himself on a soundstage on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ and make a teenage Ivanka give him a lapdance on ‘Miss Teen USA’ @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) February 6, 2020

“Honey, maybe we’ll frame it.” @realDonaldTrump reacts to the “only good headline” he’s gotten in the Washington Post. #TrumpAcquitted pic.twitter.com/sBd4wwg18m — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) February 6, 2020

I spoke to Paula White, the president’s faith adviser, this week. I asked her if she really believes that Donald Trump is a Christian (she does) and how anyone is supposed to believe that he is. She told me that we can never judge or question another person’s faith. https://t.co/gmWdKSQIO5 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 6, 2020

Why is @CNN and other media outlets even airing @realDonaldTrump this performance…this isn’t a new conference it’s a campaign speech. Please give “real” presidential candidates the same time. https://t.co/ltIHBZmPnC — responselxi (@wakesettervlx) February 6, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump is doing a victory lap right now on being completely vindicated by the Senate



& I’m living for every second of it. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 6, 2020

The media is so biased against Donald Trump they are giving him a full hour to do a live reading of his friends and enemies list https://t.co/J4SViolbam — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 6, 2020

Donald Trump is currently presenting a very strong and convincing case for the 25th Amendment. — Travis | Text FIGHT to 24477 (@travisakers) February 6, 2020

why must America bear witness to Donald Trump’s personal therapy journey — alyssa mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) February 6, 2020

“Adam Schiff is a terrible, vicious person. Nancy Pelosi is a terrible person. These are vicious people, but they stick together like glue.” @realDonaldTrump — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 6, 2020

Reminder as you’re listening to this: 52 Republican senators not only voted to acquit Donald Trump, but refused even to hear witnesses from his own administration testify as to what he had done…. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 6, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump never said what “corruption” got cleaned up on Sept. 11, the day he released Ukraine’s aid.



His supporters, including Zeldin, couldn’t answer either.



The “reforms” they cite occurred in May and July and were baked into the Pentagon’s previous authorization. — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) February 6, 2020

What are we watching?? Someone tell me we are not watching Donald Trump, the so-called President of the United States, having an Adderall fueled unhinged psychotic rant on live TV. 😳 #TrumpSpeech — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) February 6, 2020

You know when your drunk Uncle get’s up to make a toast at a wedding and everyone cringes? That’s all of us now. @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) February 6, 2020

Donald Trump’s day so far:



– Spends National Prayer Breakfast ranting about Romney and Pelosi

– Uses White House press conference to yell “bullshit”

– Makes up word “apprenti”

– This guy isn’t emboldened, he’s falling to pieces

– Trump is going to prison

– It’s still only 1pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 6, 2020