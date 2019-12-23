Donald Trump’s Family Kicks off Holidays With Santa Claus Photos

As President Donald Trump wished Americans a Happy Hanukkah, his son, Donald Trump Jr., kicked off the holiday season by taking photos with Santa Claus. Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, former lawyer and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, shared some photos from the Trump Christmas Party at Trump Tower in New York over the weekend.

“So nice celebrating with the hard working and great people who make up TrumpOrg! I hope everyone has a very merry Christmas and blessed New Year!” Guilfoyle captioned a photo of herself and Trump Jr. posing for a photo with Santa Claus.

In the photo, Guilfoyle wears a black one-shouldered knee-length dress and sits on Santa’s lap while Trump Jr. sits on the arm rest of Santa’s large red chair.

In another photo shared with that post, Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, posed with them and Santa.

Although Trump Jr. did not post any photos from the holiday party, he did make headlines last week when he shared photos of a Christmas tree dressed up in Trump-themed ornaments along with gifts covered in Trump wrapping paper beneath.

Trump Jr.’s photos of the Trump-themed Christmas tree and gifts came a few hours before President Trump was formally impeached last week on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He also shared a photo on Thursday, just hours after the impeachment, of a Christmas tree decorated by red, white and blue Trump baseball caps, urging his followers to order from Trump’s online shop to get them in time for Christmas.

Eric Trump also shared a few photos from last week’s Christmas party, showing him and Lara with Judge Jeanine Pirro on Santa’s chair while holding their children, 4-month-old Carolina and 2-year-old Eric Luke Trump. A second photo showed Eric Luke Trump apparently throwing a tantrum and lying on the floor while his dad and sister posed with Santa.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump and her family celebrated the first day of Hanukkah, with Ivanka sharing a photo of her and husband Jared Kushner’s daughter Arabella, 8, preparing to light the first candle of the menorah on Sunday.

“Happy Hanukkah! May your Holiday Season be filled with joy, love and light. Chag Chanukah Sameach!” Ivanka captioned the post on Sunday.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son 13-year-old Barron Trump began their holiday on Friday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. The president played golf with Rush Limbaugh, his son Eric and pro golfer Jim Herman in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

