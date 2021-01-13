Donald Trump Defends His Capitol Riot Remarks as ‘Totally Appropriate’

President Donald Trump has defended the remarks he delivered to his supports, ahead of Wednesday’s Capitol riot remarks, as being “totally appropriate.” On Tuesday, Trump was asked by reporters if he felt any “personal responsibility” for the insurrection that took place following his comments. He replied by claiming that there was nothing questionable in his words.

“If you read my speech, and many people have done it and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, it’s been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” the outgoing U.S. president stated. “Everybody to a ‘T’ thought it was totally appropriate.” During his speech on Wednesday, just before the mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol, Trump told them, “You’ll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong.” He also was quoted as telling his supporters that he would “never concede” the election, which he lost to president-elect Joe Biden, as certified by the Electoral College and Congress.

Trump on speech just before deadly riot where he said “fight” or “fighting” more than 20 times: “It’s been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate.” pic.twitter.com/USJmgmqkwi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2021

After the riot began, and footage of the chaos started to go viral and be shown on news broadcasts, Trump took to Twitter to ask his rioting supporters to back down. “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” he wrote. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!“

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful, he added in a follow-up tweet. “No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany later announced that Trump had called in the National Guard to help police and other law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. “At [President Donald Trump‘s] direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services,” she tweeted. “We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.”

In the days since the violent insurrection at the Capitol, Trump has been banned from nearly every social media app, with the companies citing concerns over his constant inciteful rhetoric. Many have also called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, which would allow Vice President Mike Pence and the Trump Administration cabinet to strip Trump of his presidential powers temporarily, until Biden can be sworn in on Jan. 20. Finally, House Democrats appear to be moving forward with a plan to formally impeach Trump, making him the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.