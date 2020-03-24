Donald Trump Defends Asian Americans Amid ‘Chinese Virus’ Controversy

Amidst the global health crisis surrounding the coronavirus, President Donald Trump has frequently referred to the illness as the “Chinese Virus.” His comments have drawn much backlash from many who criticized his use of the racist term. But, in a new tweet, the president has (albeit indirectly) addressed that criticism by issuing a statement regarding the treatment of Asian-Americans during this pandemic.

On Monday, Trump took to Twitter in order to issue a statement regarding the Asian-American community, which has largely been affected by racist rhetoric and actions amidst this coronavirus crisis. In his statement, he said that it is important that everyone protects the Asian-American community in the country “and all around the world.” He went on to tweet that the spreading of the virus is “NOT their fault” and that the country will be able to prevail together in light of this health pandemic. His tweets have already garnered backlash, with many replying to ask the president about his use of the phrase, “Chinese Virus.”

It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world. They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

….is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Trump has frequently used the phrase “Chinese Virus” in order to reference the coronavirus. In a press conference on Wednesday, the president said that he was justified in using the phrase as the first cases of the virus were reported in Wuhan, China.

“‘Cause it comes from China,” he said, explaining why he continues to use the term, as CNN noted. “It’s not racist at all, no, not at all. It comes from China, that’s why. I want to be accurate.”

“I have great love for all of the people from our country, but as you know, China tried to say at one point … that it was caused by American soldiers,” he added. “That can’t happen, it’s not going to happen, not as long as I’m President. It comes from China.”

As previously mentioned, his use of the phrase has drawn widespread criticism, even from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor, who was born in Vietnam.

“You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community,” Condor’s message to Trump began. “You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself. You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we’ve yet to see you do. You need to take notes on Chinese billionaire Jack Ma who is ACTUALLY leading – by donating tests and millions of masks to America, [because] you haven’t. Please. Be better. So we aren’t afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia.”