Donald Trump Confuses Viewers Comparing Himself to Abraham Lincoln Amid George Floyd Protests
President Donald Trump raised some eyebrows on Friday in a new interview with Fox News' Harris Faulkner. When the subject turned to race, Trump said that he believes he has "done more for the Black community than any other president," noting that President Abraham Lincoln could be a possible exception. When pressed for details on this, however, he left many viewers confused.
Faulkner brought up Trump's effort to stimulate the economy in low-income areas, using this as a transition into a more broad discussion of race, including the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. The president responded: "I think I've done more for the black community than any other president. And let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good, although it's always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result." Even Faulkner was puzzled by this, since the "end result" of Lincoln's presidency was the emancipation of slaves in the United States.
"Well, we are free, Mr. President. He did pretty well," she said, laughing. The president answered: "we are free. Well, you understand what I mean? You know, I got to take a pass on Honest Abe, as we call it."
Trump seemed to mean be trying to say that he had done more for the Black community than anyone besides Lincoln, without expressly saying so. Falkner pressed on: "but you say you've done more than anybody," and the president responded by pointing to some of his actions in the Oval Office.
"Look: criminal justice reform. Nobody else could've done it. I've done it. I did it," he said. "I didn't get get a lot of notoriety. "And the fact the people I did it for then go on television and thank everybody but me and they needed me to get it done. And I got it done."
All in all, this segment of Trump and Faulkner's long-form interview did not sit well with many viewers on social media. Many posted their outrage over Trump's claims about his accomplishments, while others shot back with the glowing records of other presidents. Some simply mocked Trump, believing that it was hubris for him to think he had really accomplished so much. Here's a breakdown of the kinds of responses Trump's remarks got.
Parody
prevnext
How to Lincoln pic.twitter.com/zerw0PVs9x— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 14, 2020
Disbelief
prevnext
Trump just said Lincoln ending slavery was questionable.
Trump just said Lincoln ending slavery was questionable.
Trump just said Lincoln ending slavery was questionable.
Trump just said Lincoln ending slavery was questionable.June 12, 2020
Outrage
prevnext
BREAKING: Donald Trump just said this about Abraham Lincoln: "he did good, but it's always questionable."
There is nothing questionable about giving black people freedom, you racist piece of crap President!— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 12, 2020
Comparison
prevnext
🗞️Imagine the uproar in the media if Biden said Lincoln ending slavery turned out "questionably" & that choke holds are "innocent" & "perfect" as Trump did today.
🗞️As a vet of 5 newspapers over my career, I am demanding the press BLAST THIS OUT
🗞️Can I get an amen & a RT?— D. Earl Stephens (@EarlOfEnough) June 12, 2020
Confederacy
prevnext
somebody said it— Liberty & Justice FOR ALL! (@ForRealFormica) June 12, 2020
Confusion
prevnext
His supporters of "very fine people" know exactly what that means— Taurean, the Creator (@taureanb) June 12, 2020
Convictions
prev
Let’s not bullshit about this. When Trump said Abraham Lincoln 'did good' for the Black community but that 'the end result' is 'questionable', it was just another “very fine people on both sides”. Obviously he was referring to the thinking of white supremacists.— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 13, 2020
Trump is a racist