Donald Trump Confirms He Will Announce His Supreme Court Nominee Saturday

✖

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will announce his nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday. In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president, who has been working to narrow down his list of potential picks, says the announcement will be made during a White House press conference at a time yet to be determined. This was also confirmed by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The president, on Monday, had stated he would make the announcement on Friday or Saturday following services for Ginsburg, as "we want to pay respect."

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She will lie in repose on the steps of the Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and Thursday. She will then lie in state at the Capitol Building on Friday following a formal ceremony. According to a press release, a private funeral service will be held next week at Arlington National Ceremony.

I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

Although Ginsburg's dying wish was "that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Trump has been working tirelessly to have the vacancy filled before the upcoming November election. Speaking on Fox & Friends Monday, he revealed that he had narrowed the list down to four or five women, with the two front-runners seeming to be Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa. According to sources, the president met with Barrett at the White House Monday, and he recently told reporters that he "may" meet with Lagoa, who he said "is highly thought of." At this time, Barrett seems to be the most likely choice. A former clerk for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett had been among Trump's updated list of potential Supreme Court nominees released in 2017, and in 2019, Trump reportedly told aides he was "saving" Barrett as a potential replacement for Ginsburg.

The rush to fill Ginsburg's seat, however, is being met with pushback from Democrats, who believe that whoever wins the 2020 presidential election should chose Ginsburg's replacement. Republicans in 2016 had taken a similar stance and even blocked President Barack Obama's nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, stating that Americans should decide who nominates his replacement. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, in a statement following Ginsburg's passing, said, "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate." Sen. Lindsey Graham has stated that Republicans have the votes to confirm Trump’s nominee before the election.