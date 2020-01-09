Donald Trump Claims ‘Presidential Harassment’ Again Amid Congress Vote to Limit Power Over Iran Conflict

The House of Representatives’ upcoming Thursday vote on a measure that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability use military action against Iran without congressional approval is a case of “presidential harassment,” according to a tweet sent by the president early Thursday morning. Just hours ahead of the scheduled vote, which comes amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions, the 45th president took to Twitter with a series of tweets decrying the move.

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

“Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution,” Trump wrote in a second tweet less than an hour later. “Also, remember her ‘speed & rush’ in getting the Impeachment Hoax voted on & done. Well, she never sent the Articles to the Senate. Just another Democrat fraud. Presidential Harassment!”

The president’s tweets set off a firestorm on the social media platform, which saw both positive and negative reactions.

“I just bursted out laughing when I saw this tweet!!” replied one person.

“PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT HAS NOT PREVENTED [Donald Trump] FROM BEING THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER!!” added another.

“Tired of Trump calling PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT whenever someone calls him out,” wrote another. “You are in the most powerful elected position on our planet. You are facing scrutiny just like any other US president in our history has and you talk s— on Twitter just like the rest of us do.”

Trump’s tweet is just the latest instance of him throwing allegations of “presidential harassment.” The president had first used the term after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced in September that the House would formally launch an impeachment inquiry against him. In December, he again threw around the phrase after the House impeached him on two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

The latest case of “presidential harassment” comes amid rising concerns regarding U.S.-Iran relations following the airstrike, ordered by the president, that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s retaliatory airstrike on two U.S. military bases in Iraq, spiking concern that war could be looming.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward,” Pelosi said of the Thursday vote, according to USA Today. “To honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran.”