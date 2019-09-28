Donald Trump Audio Leak Implies Execution of ‘Close to a Spy’ Whistleblowers

New audio of Donald Trump talking about whistleblowers has leaked, and it reportedly features the U.S. President implying that they should be executed while comparing them to spies. Per NBC News, in the leaked audio that is said to have been recorded while Trump was speaking to a small, private group of people, he is heard saying that whistleblowers are “close to a spy,” and that the United States should “handle” them like how was done “in the old days.” The “old days” comment seems to be a reference to execution.

“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” Trump reportedly said. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

NBC News states that there were diplomats present for the comments, and they were reportedly very shocked to hear Trump address the situation in this manner.

Here’s audio of Trump threatening to execute the whistleblower.

Then the NYT outed them.

Chilling. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”pic.twitter.com/ZP4XYsbgex — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 26, 2019

Following the publication of the audio, many have taken to social media to comment on it, with one person tweeting, “You know exactly what he’s thinking of, too. ‘Where’s my Roy Cohen?’ Except, of course, Trump does not realize that HE is the treasonous one. HE is aiding our Nation’s enemies for his own enrichment. HE deserves the kind of punishment he’s alluding to.”

“How long will Congress let 45 get away with this?! I tweeted that audio to the [House Floor]! This man is a mafia Don. I bet this isn’t the first time he has harmed someone!” another Twitter user exclaimed.

Former CIA deputy dir. & CBS News contributor @MichaelJMorell on this Trump recording: “So I don’t use this word very often when I’m on the air, but I’m appalled. I mean he’s basically saying that this person should be killed. That’s what he’s saying.” https://t.co/TZUAWH66Yc — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 26, 2019

Trump’s communication with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was what triggered the whistleblower complaint that led lawmakers to investigate whether or not the U.S. President should be impeached.

He is alleged to have asked Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s family, which is being seen as potentially meddling in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, based on the fact that Biden is running to the Democratic nomination.