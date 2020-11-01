Donald Trump's Apparent Praise for Supporters Surrounding Joe Biden Campaign Bus Sets off Social Media

On Sunday, President Donald Trump praised supporters of his who harassed a campaign bus for his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and social media is still in awe. The president tweeted a now-viral video showing trucks flying Trump 2020 flags as they surround a Biden bus and nearly run it off the road. His only comment was "I LOVE TEXAS!"

Videos from the scene show the caravan of Trump supporters surrounding the Biden bus on I-35, then forcing it to slow to a crawl. According to a report by The New York Times, the trucks also tried to "force" the bus "off the road," and they did ram into the cars of Biden staffers driving nearby. Witness Eric Cervini noted that "many" of the Trump supporters "were armed," and they continued to follow the Biden bus throughout its campaign stops on Saturday. Critics are calling this an "intimidation" tactic, and pundits from all along the political spectrum are horrified to see the president endorsing it publicly.

"What the President tweeted in regards to Texas is reckless, dangerous and an intimidation tactic," tweeted Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders. "It's not something we should come to accept from our leaders. The people of our great country have the opportunity to turn the corner here. VOTE. HIM. OUT."

The Biden bus was forced to cancel some of its engagements in Texas throughout the day, although the campaign has not confirmed that this group of intimidating followers was the reason. Still, it has many Americans more concerned than ever about the response to the election results — whatever they may be. Here is a look at how Twitter responded to Trump's endorsement of violence on the campaign trail.