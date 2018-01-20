Donald Trump Reportedly Afraid of Sharks

During her exclusive interview with In Touch, former adult star Stormy Daniels revealed an interesting secret about President Donald Trump. According to Daniels, Trump is “terrified” of sharks.

Daniels recalled Trump was watching Shark Week when she visited him at his hotel room.

“You could see the television from the little dining room table and he was watching Shark Week and he was watching a special about the U.S.S. something and it sank and it was like the worst shark attack in history,” Daniels said. “He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’ He was like riveted. He was like obsessed.”

Daniels originally spoke with In Touch back in 2011, bu the story wasn’t released until Wednesday. According to a report on The Wall Street Journal, Trump allegedly arranged for a lawer to pay Daniels $130,000 for her silence during an affair they allegedly had back in 2006, three months before Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

While sharks may be villainized in films like Jaws and The Shallows, the president’s fear of the creatures may be unfounded. According to the International Shark Attack file, on 35 shark attacks in the United States were fatal between 1958-2014, averaging less than one shark-related death per year.

Trump actually confirmed that he doesn’t like the aquatic creatures back in 2013.

“Sorry folks, I’m just not a fan of sharks – and don’t worry, they will be around long after we are gone,” Trump wrote in a tweet.