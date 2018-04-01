Donald and Melania Trump Present United Front for Easter

Present Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were all smiles as they arrived at a church service in Florida on Sunday to celebrate Easter, even as the Stormy Daniels scandal rages through headlines.

The president has faced a number of claims from adult film stars and Playboy playmates that he has had numerous affairs throughout his marriage to Melania. Melania remained in Florida all week as the president returned to Washington D.C. to continue his work, leading many to believe that the first family was struggling to stay together.

However, they acted as happy as ever at Sunday’s holiday church service. Photos of the couple were published by DailyMail. The first lady wore an elegant red and white patterned dress and a pair of tall white stilettos, celebrating the beginning of spring. A pair of giant sunglasses obscured half of her face, but she smiled for photographers alongside her husband.

Trump’s youngest daughter, 24-year-old Tiffany, joined them for the occasion, though none of the other Trump children were present. Tiffany also wore a stunning dress and a pair of high heels, as well as a big pair of wayfarer sunglasses. Tiffany is Trump’s daughter from his second marriage, with Marla Marples. He and Melania‘s son, Barron, didn’t attend the service with them.

President Trump stopped outside the church to make a few remarks on Mexican migration and his proposed border wall, according to the outlet.

“Mexico has got to help us at the border. If they’re not going to help us at the border, it’s a very sad thing between two countries,” he said. “A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA and we’re going to have to really see. They had a great chance. We’ll have to take a look.”

“They flow right through Mexico, they send them into the United States,” he went on. “It can’t happen that way anymore. Thank you!” He then went into the Easter ceremony.

President Trump tweeted similar remarks early in the morning.

“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release,” he wrote at around 7 a.m. “Getting more dangerous. ‘Caravans’ coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

“Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!” he added.

“These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!” Trump tweeted.