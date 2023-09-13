Disneyland Ride Suddenly Closes

It is not uncommon for Disney to shut down a ride or area of a park on a regular basis, but the impacts of this indefinite closure are substantial for fans of the attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort. It is expected that there will be rides that have to be closed, whether it is at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Park, due to the near-constant upkeep that means the Walt Disney Company is constantly maintaining their parks.

As of the latest announcement, Disneyland Park has confirmed that the Golden Zephyr will be "closed for refurbishment." While there is no official reason for the Disneyland Park closure and no confirmed date for the repairs, it appears to be listed as "temporarily unavailable." "Golden Zephyr is currently closed for refurbishment," the official message reads. "Please check back here for updates." Disney is known for issuing clarification statements in the past, like for the onset of a hurricane. Earlier in the year, there was much discussion in the United States about Splash Mountain's closure due to its aims of supporting racial equality. It conveys the message that Walt Disney Park aims to provide guests with a safe, inclusive experience.

Golden Zephyr is found at Disneyland California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, during its running months. It's advertised as a "Retro Rocket Ride." It features vintage sci-fi juxtapositions that are indicative of Disney Park's creativity. According to the ride's official webpage: "Hop inside a sleek galactic gondola for an unforgettable blast to the past. Swing back to a time when movie matinees and pulp novels told stories of heroes fighting invaders from outer space in silver ships sailing through space. In true vintage sci-fi fashion, each Golden Zephyr is finished with quadruple stabilizer fins, gold and chrome trim, running lights and underbelly strobes. As you ascend into the sky and rotate around an ornate red tower, let your imagination take you wherever you want to go for the ultimate adventure beyond the stars!"

Due process has to be followed when Disney closes a ride, whether it is Splash Mountain or Tiana's Bayou Adventure in New Orleans. The maintenance or refurbishment of a ride is usually subject to due process. A complete facelift, for example, will be performed on Splash Mountain, although the retro Walt Disney rocket ride for the attraction will only be out of operation "temporarily." Parks are required to maintain their attractions in accordance with the law.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is one of the most powerful and important government agencies in the United States. It is estimated that OSHA monitors seven million working places across the country (including Disney theme parks). Since Disneyland falls under California regulations, as well as OSHA rules, any work that needs to be done goes through the proper channels.

As Inside the Magic notes, it is not always a good thing when an attraction shuts down, such as Animal Kingdom and Splash Mountain. With the Golden Zephyr, the refurbishment means visitors can catch shows regularly. The rides can continue as usual without being shut down and restarted. There was a period when Golden Zephyr shut down consistently for Disneyland World of Color performances, but with its extended break, visitors will be able to visit the site without disruption to the entertainment schedule. This could potentially enhance the Disneyland Park experience by making it easier for people to access the area.