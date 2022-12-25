Disneyland Launching Special Princess Event in Spring 2023

The Disney Princesses join Disneyland's growing lineup of limited-time events after hours, including Sweethearts' Nite, a Valentine's-themed event also set to return in 2023. In addition to specialty entertainment, character meet-and-greets, photo op backdrops, food and drinks, collectible merchandise, commemorative keepsakes, and unlimited PhotoPass digital downloads, both events feature select rides and shows, according to The Orange County Register. Among the Sweethearts' Nite activities are themed fireworks, a royal ball hosted by Aladdin and Jasmine in the Small World plaza, a jazz cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat, Polynesian island music in Tropical Hideaway, and photo backdrops based on Little Mermaid and Lady and the Tramp. As part of Princess Nite, Disneyland Train Station guests will be greeted by Minnie, Daisy Duck, and fanfare trumpeters, Vanellope Von Schweetz will host a candy-themed dance party at Tomorrowland, Moana and Merida will perform live in a heroine-themed concert, Tiana will present live jazz in New Orleans Square, and The Princess Diaries and Beauty and the Beast backdrops will be displayed.

Separate-admission events require no theme park reservations, but there is no parking included in the separate-admission fee. The pre-party mix-in starts at 6 p.m. every night, followed by the private event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There has been no word yet on whether and when other Disneyland After Dark events will be announced in 2023, but Star Wars Nite is likely to return in and around May the Fourth. Whether Villains, Pixar, Grad Night, or 1980s/ 1990s-themed Disneyland After Dark parties will return is less certain. In 2000, Walt Disney merged Sleeping Beauty, Belle, and its other leading ladies under the Disney Princess brand, creating a massive market for its dolls, sing-along videos, apparel, beauty products, home decor, toys, and a variety of other products.

Disneyland after Dark : Princess Nite 👀👑 !?! pic.twitter.com/KTUxN6JSH2 — NeeNee (@mfgnee) December 17, 2022

The Disney Princess brand is a multi-billion dollar enterprise, and it is Disney's fourth-most profitable franchise after Star Wars. It's also the seventh highest-grossing media franchise of all time worldwide, grossing around $45.187 billion. Those figures don't even include Frozen, which Disney measures separately. There will be Sweethearts' Nite after-hours parties on Jan. 31, Feb. 2, 5, 7, 9, 14, and 16 at Disneyland. Princess Nite will be held on March 7 and 9. All dates are on Tuesday or Thursday nights. Tickets start at $129 per event. Princess Nite and Sweethearts' Nite Disneyland After Dark tickets go on sale to Magic Key annual pass holders Monday, Dec. 12, and to the general public Wednesday, Dec. 14.