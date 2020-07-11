Disney World's 'Welcome Home' Reopening Video Is Creeping Viewers Out
Disney Parks posted a new promo video for their reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not sitting right with many viewers. The 30-second ad shows employees in Disneyland, Disney World and other theme parks around the world repeating "welcome home" through face masks, showing off the steps they are taking to promote social distancing. Many fans said that they will still not be visiting, no matter how much safety is promoted.
The new Disney parks video was originally posted by the Disney Parks Jobs account on Twitter. It encouraged guests to embrace the parks that are reopening, and unemployed people to apply for their new job. However, the presence of face masks, face shields, gloves and other safety measures did not present as welcoming of an environment as advertisers may have hoped. The video was soon trending on Twitter, with many users saying that a Disney theme park was not worth the risk of catching COVID-19.
Cast members are ready to welcome guests back to Walt Disney World Resort.✨ pic.twitter.com/KHwFMTRqfF— Disney Parks Jobs (@disneyparksjobs) July 11, 2020
Disney World in Orlando, Florida reopened on Saturday after nearly four months of closure. According to a report by NBC News, the parks have all kinds of new rules, including mask requirements and other parameters. The reopening came amid some alarming statistics for the coronavirus battle in Florida and in the U.S. in general. On Friday, Florida reported 11,433 new cases of COVID-19, along with 435 new hospitalizations. Saturday brought 10,360 new cases and 421 hospitalizations. Meanwhile, the U.S. recorded over 70,000 cases in a single day on Friday — a grim new milestone for the country.
Despite all of this, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he will not issue a state-wide face mask mandate, and will resist rolling back the state's reopening plan any further. That includes any action against Disney, which reopened the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday, and plans to open more areas next weekend. Here's a look at how Twitter is reacting to this news.
History
prevnext
this is one of the videos that in 20-30 years theyll show ppl in school to teach how miserably we handled the covid crisis, and students will have class discussions about how chilling it is to watch https://t.co/fMwWA7hOPT— kiana🌻 (@watery_day) July 11, 2020
Employees
July 11, 2020
prevnext
kinda gross that you haven’t forced corporate executives to return to office yet but you’re making park employees who barely make minimum wage risk their lives— cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) July 11, 2020
Remix
prevnext
hm. i think this music is a bit more fitting... 🪄 https://t.co/srgVgORwUq pic.twitter.com/fgtyUjxcAa— amorphous (@loneamorphous) July 11, 2020
Masks and Heat
Exactly what I want Wearing a mask in the sweltering heat and humidity. I love disney but this seems too soon.— 1000IslandsGirl (@RocCaver) July 11, 2020
prevnext
everyone has been wearing masks at universal already in this weather 🥴 they’re good for it— M. (@x0marcusg) July 11, 2020
Horror Movie
2020 is a Jordan Peele movie— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) July 11, 2020
This is a horror movie trailer https://t.co/312FBwOZsz— Girl (@w0a0i0f) July 11, 2020
prevnext
This is a trailer for the new Black Mirror season, right? https://t.co/qgsMBeme0Z— Yaya Han (@YayaHan) July 11, 2020
Atonal
😒😒😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/Y9VfUWojnJ— Jared Gray (@MisterJaredGray) July 11, 2020
prevnext
This reminds me of the commercials in ROBOCOP or STARSHIP TROOPERS. Scary stuff. https://t.co/T4zzYD9G13— Brian Udovich (@BrianUdovich) July 11, 2020
New Nicknames
prev
EPCOUGH— Sahil Mak (@Talking_SMak) July 11, 2020