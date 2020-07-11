Disney World's 'Welcome Home' Reopening Video Is Creeping Viewers Out

Disney Parks posted a new promo video for their reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not sitting right with many viewers. The 30-second ad shows employees in Disneyland, Disney World and other theme parks around the world repeating "welcome home" through face masks, showing off the steps they are taking to promote social distancing. Many fans said that they will still not be visiting, no matter how much safety is promoted.

The new Disney parks video was originally posted by the Disney Parks Jobs account on Twitter. It encouraged guests to embrace the parks that are reopening, and unemployed people to apply for their new job. However, the presence of face masks, face shields, gloves and other safety measures did not present as welcoming of an environment as advertisers may have hoped. The video was soon trending on Twitter, with many users saying that a Disney theme park was not worth the risk of catching COVID-19.

Cast members are ready to welcome guests back to Walt Disney World Resort.✨ pic.twitter.com/KHwFMTRqfF — Disney Parks Jobs (@disneyparksjobs) July 11, 2020

Disney World in Orlando, Florida reopened on Saturday after nearly four months of closure. According to a report by NBC News, the parks have all kinds of new rules, including mask requirements and other parameters. The reopening came amid some alarming statistics for the coronavirus battle in Florida and in the U.S. in general. On Friday, Florida reported 11,433 new cases of COVID-19, along with 435 new hospitalizations. Saturday brought 10,360 new cases and 421 hospitalizations. Meanwhile, the U.S. recorded over 70,000 cases in a single day on Friday — a grim new milestone for the country.

Despite all of this, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he will not issue a state-wide face mask mandate, and will resist rolling back the state's reopening plan any further. That includes any action against Disney, which reopened the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday, and plans to open more areas next weekend. Here's a look at how Twitter is reacting to this news.