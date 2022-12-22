Disney World: Video of Major New Ride Leaks

Disney World fans are getting a glimpse into the future. Nearly six years after it was first announced, Disney's TRON Lightcycle Run is nearing its opening in Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland, and a newly-leaked video shared online is seemingly giving parkgoers their first glimpse at the soon-to-open attraction, which is a copy of the roller coaster of the same name currently located in Shanghai Disneyland.

On Dec. 11, the BackDoorDisney Twitter account shared a video recorded "inside the TRON Lightcycle Run queue Walt Disney World." The short clip, spanning just 12-seconds, showed a dark room illuminated only by blue lights. The video doesn't give much away, and mostly seems to be taken as someone walked along the path that likely leads to the actual ride. The legitimacy of the video is up in question, though, as several people speculated that the clip was actually recorded at the ride in Shanghai Disneyland.

Inside the TRON Lightcycle Run queue Walt Disney World



Tron Lightcycle Power Run originally debuted in Shanghai Disneyland Park in 2016 and quickly became the top attraction at the park. Following the attraction's success, Disney announced in 2017 that the ride would be coming to its Florida theme park. Work has been quietly underway ever since, though updates have been few and far between. In recent months, though, the roller coaster has been testing with no passengers.

Per Dinsey's synopsis, the ride will give riders the chance to "speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy" and "lean forward into the ultimate race of survival." During the rollercoaster, riders will "leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid-the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON" as they "climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid's most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team's victory-so you can survive to race another day.

The ride, which was delayed due to pandemic-related closures, is expected to open sometime in Spring 2023, though an exact opening date has not yet been announced. According to Disney, the rollercoaster "will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world."