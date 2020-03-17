Disney World Slammed for Hosting ‘Farewell’ Party Ahead of Shutdown Due to Coronavirus

Disney World is being called irresponsible amid the coronavirus global pandemic after the theme park hosted a massive “farewell” party Sunday before the park closed over fears regarding the spread of the virus which has already killed 68 people and infected 3,487 in the U.S. alone, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the notable critics of the gathering, which is in direct opposition of CDC guidelines to not have more than 50 people together in close quarters due to the possibility of viral spread, was Abigail Disney, whose great uncle was Walt Disney and great grandfather was the entertainment empire’s co-founder, Roy Disney.

Are you fucking kidding me?? https://t.co/I568XuhCpF — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) March 16, 2020

Others were quick to pile on, pointing out that while people in attendance at the party may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus, others who are more vulnerable to infection could pay the price.

me, watching helplessly from my bedroom as Twitter shows me footage of my fellow Americans continuing to crowd into bars, restaurants and DISNEYWORLD despite social distancing recommendations to slow the spread of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hN24Vr6sJQ — caro caro bonito (@night_guilt) March 16, 2020

The lunacy of Disney World having a farewell party during coronavirus—in one image https://t.co/l9eNHG4nIF — Lord Byron USA (@6thbaronL) March 16, 2020

Monday, Disney released full details of the closure, which will also include Disney-owned and -operated locations Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California, and Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida, both of which will close Tuesday. Non-Disney tenants in those locations “will make decisions on whether to continue or adjust operations,” read an announcement from Disney Parks Monday morning, as per USA Today.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and maintain regular contact with the appropriate officials and health experts,” the announcement on social media added. There have been no tentative dates as to when a re-opening might be planned.

Photo credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images