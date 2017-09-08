Disney Employee Hit and Killed in Front of Burbank Studio Lot

A Disney employee was struck by a car and killed in front of the Burbank studio lot Thursday morning, The Hollywood Reporter shares.

The woman was hit as she crossed an intersection. Police responded at around 9 a.m. and the victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank police shared.

Videos by PopCulture.com

ABC7 reports that officials detained two male occupants of the vehicle that struck the woman. Officials say alcohol and/or drugs appeared to have factored into the incident. The vehicle’s passenger was released and the driver, identified as Stergios Economos, 37, of Burbank, was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He is being held on $100,000 bail and is set to appear in court Monday.

In an email to staff, Disney CEO Bob Iger asked fellow employees to keep the victim’s family and friends in their thoughts.

“As some of you may have heard, we lost a valued Cast Member this morning in a tragic accident outside the Alameda Gate of the Disney lot,” Iger wrote. “A number of other Cast Members witnessed the tragedy, and are understandably very shaken by the experience. I know [name redacted] friends and colleagues are stunned by this awful news, and we’re all heartbroken by the loss. We have reached out to her family to offer our support and deepest condolences. Please join me in keeping her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ABC7