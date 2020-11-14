Democrats Blasted for Planned Dinner as Coronavirus Number Continue to Rise

Lawmakers planned an in-person group dinner on Saturday night, but extreme backlash to the idea changed their plans. Both Democrats and Republicans elected to the House of Representatives in the 2020 presidential election planned indoor dinners for their new members in Washington, D.C., according to NBC News correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell. After Caldwell posted a picture of the Democrats' arrangement on Twitter, many Americans condemned the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Caldwell that the Capitol physician signed off of the dinner arrangements, adding: "it's very spaced." Caldwell took a picture of tables laid out six feet apart in a lavish hall, formally arranged with centerpieces and tablecloths, and with ornate statues looking down on them. Over the course of Friday afternoon, Caldwell's tweet went viral, with over 20,000 quote-tweets, most of which were derisive at best. Within hours, Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill, announced that the in-person event had been canceled.

House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members. .@SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. “It’s very spaced,” she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off. pic.twitter.com/ZXjf72lnrP — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) November 13, 2020

"Members-elect are now picking up their boxed meals and departing the Capitol. There is no group dinner," Hammill wrote.

This, too, got some sardonic responses, though some followers thanked Hammill and the Democrats for owning up to the mistake. Others thought that the idea of the dinner in the first place was a sign of hypocrisy, considering how hard Democrats criticize President Donald Trump for failing to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. Here is a look at how Twitter responded to House Democrats' formal dinner plans this weekend.