DC Mayor Announces 6 p.m. Curfew Throughout Nation's Capital Amid Protests at Capitol

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser just issued a 6 p.m. ET curfew for the area due to the ongoing protests at the Capitol building, which is now on lockdown. The protesters clashed with police at the steps of the building while others stormed inside. The curfew will end at 6 a.m. Thursday.

“During the hours of the curfew, no person, other thank persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," Bowser said. “The curfew imposed by the Mayor’s Order shall not apply to essential workers, including working media, with the outlet-issued credentials, when engaged in essential functions, including travel to and from their essential work."

Public, COVID-19 testing sites are closed this evening. If you are experiencing symptoms, please stay home, isolate, and call your doctor. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

The protesters were at the Capitol to object to the Congress' certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win. President Donald Trump has claimed that there has been voter fraud and he won the election. He has pressured Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral college votes. However, Pence wrote a letter to Congress, stating he would not comply with Trump's request.

"It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence wrote in the letter, which made its way on social media Wednesday. Trump recently went to social media to ask the protesters to be peaceful.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" Trump tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. As protesters beached the Capitol building, Pence, Senators and other members of Congress were escorted out by security. There were reports of a woman being shot during the chaos, and a photo surfaced of her being wheeled away from the Capitol while first responders were performing CPR. Despite the protests, Biden will be the next President of the United States as the inauguration ceremony will take place on Jan. 20. Biden earned 306 electoral college votes while Trump earned 232.