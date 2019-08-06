Dayton Shooting: Reese Witherspoon, John Legend and More Celebrities Respond to Ohio Tragedy

After nine people were killed and 27 injured in a mass shooting Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio, Hollywood is speaking out. The shooting marked the second in in less than 24 hours, after 20 died in a mass shooting at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.

Stars like Reese Witherspoon, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and more took to social media following the tragic acts to send prayers to victims and to call for action when it comes to gun violence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

​

John Legend, who hails from Springfield, Ohio, which is 25 miles northeast of Dayton, tweeted Sunday to “take these weapons of war off the street.”

My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019

When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President’s mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it’s not an academic question, it’s not a political game, it’s about life and death. The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019

Witherspoon declared that she was calling her congressman “again.”

Woke up to the news of #DaytonOH shooting. This senseless loss of life is unbearable. When will our US representatives give the people of this country the common sense gun laws we are all demanding? I’m calling my congressman. Again. @Everytown — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 4, 2019

​

Rihanna shared a tweet from President Donald Trump, calling him out for not calling the El Paso shooting an act of terrorism like other authorities had done. She said her “prayers and deepest condolences” went out to victims and their families in Texas, California and Ohio.

Actress Julianne Moore wrote that she was “exhausted”.

When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso. When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting in #Dayton. My outrage is exhausted, replaced by resolve to #EndGunViolence. @Everytown 🧡💔 https://t.co/o8kjrEEnra — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) August 4, 2019

Singer Lizzo said family members of hers who live in Dayton were safe and said she felt “helpless.”

Just got off the phone w/ fam in Dayton… it was a close call for them but that’s not the case for 9 other families



between this & the terrorist attack in El Paso & recent other shootings I feel completely helpless.. make noise & bring awareness.. vote.. don’t normalize this — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 4, 2019

​

Cardi B responded to a fan who told her to “stick to making music.”

This is not beyond my scoop this is my country and I’m tired ! I get it you are a conservative you and you can support who you want but you can’t ignore the slowly but surely racial war that going on in this country that are the reasons of these tragedy . https://t.co/ZW7y7CCgab — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 4, 2019

Julia Louis-Dreyfus retweeted Paula Pell casting “shame forever on all those who feed this kind of hate.”

Louis-Dreyfus’ Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander also reacted on social media.

What will it take? Honestly, what will it take?#ElPaso #Dayton — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) August 4, 2019

​

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini wrote that “we have to do better. Now.”

Went to bed feeling sick for El Paso and woke up feeling sick for Dayton. To every person affected personally by these two acts of hate, I am just so, so sorry. But sorry isn’t good enough. We have to do better. Now. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 4, 2019

Actor Chris Evans retweeted Trump’s message about El Paso and Dayton victims, calling it a “two for one tweet.”

We now have mass shootings happening with such frequency that the president can write a two for one tweet. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/P7NKQ6YujW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 4, 2019

Jamie Lee Curtis called for a ban on assault weapons.

Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 3, 2019

​

Rainn Wilson wrote that “angry, white men” are the biggest threat to Americans.

When are we all going to admit that the biggest threat to Americans, terrorist or not, is ANGRY, WHITE MEN with guns? — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) August 4, 2019

Kevin Bacon also voiced his opinion.

Adam Scott called out “sellout politicians” and the National Rifle Association.

Sellout politicians are STILL pushing the @NRA talking point that in the wake of three terrorist attacks (Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton) it’s unacceptable to broach the subject of how to keep guns out of the hands of terrorists. Shame on @GovAbbott @RickSantorum @MickMulvaneyOMB https://t.co/fheuT3EvAO — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) August 4, 2019

​

Ike Barinholtz apologized to Dayton, writing, “Sorry that America has let you down.”

Love waking up and having to check that my Cousins who live near Dayton weren’t executed last night



Thinking about those who weren’t that lucky. I love you Dayton, stay strong. Sorry that America has let you down — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) August 4, 2019

Seth MacFarlane urged voters to remember their anger on election day.

Remember how angry you are today. Pack it up, store it, and pull it out again on every Election Day, every time. The people blocking common-sense gun legislation don’t just materialize out of thin air. We vote them in, actively or by inaction. We can vote them out. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 4, 2019

Photo credit: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty