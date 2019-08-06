Trending

Dayton Shooting: Reese Witherspoon, John Legend and More Celebrities Respond to Ohio Tragedy

After nine people were killed and 27 injured in a mass shooting Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio, Hollywood is speaking out. The shooting marked the second in in less than 24 hours, after 20 died in a mass shooting at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.

Stars like Reese Witherspoon, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and more took to social media following the tragic acts to send prayers to victims and to call for action when it comes to gun violence.

John Legend, who hails from Springfield, Ohio, which is 25 miles northeast of Dayton, tweeted Sunday to “take these weapons of war off the street.”

Witherspoon declared that she was calling her congressman “again.”

Rihanna shared a tweet from President Donald Trump, calling him out for not calling the El Paso shooting an act of terrorism like other authorities had done. She said her “prayers and deepest condolences” went out to victims and their families in Texas, California and Ohio.

Um… Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims and the communities affected and traumatized, from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!

Actress Julianne Moore wrote that she was “exhausted”.

Singer Lizzo said family members of hers who live in Dayton were safe and said she felt “helpless.”

Cardi B responded to a fan who told her to “stick to making music.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus retweeted Paula Pell casting “shame forever on all those who feed this kind of hate.”

Louis-Dreyfus’ Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander also reacted on social media.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini wrote that “we have to do better. Now.”

Actor Chris Evans retweeted Trump’s message about El Paso and Dayton victims, calling it a “two for one tweet.”

Jamie Lee Curtis called for a ban on assault weapons.

Rainn Wilson wrote that “angry, white men” are the biggest threat to Americans.

Kevin Bacon also voiced his opinion.

Adam Scott called out “sellout politicians” and the National Rifle Association.

Ike Barinholtz apologized to Dayton, writing, “Sorry that America has let you down.”

Seth MacFarlane urged voters to remember their anger on election day.

