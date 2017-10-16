Daredevil Throws Himself off Cliff in Yosemite National Park

When you jump off an 800-foot cliff, it’s usually a good idea to wear a parachute. Don’t tell that to Ryan Jenks though. The California daredevil released video of himself jumping off a cliff in Yosemite National Park with only a highline rope to keep him from hitting the ground below.

The 33-year-old man likes rope jumping, a sport where you leap from a cliff with just a highline rope attached to your back.

Jenks told the Daily Mail he was planning his latest jump for over a year before finding the perfect spot. He uploads his videos to YouTube, while warning people not to try this themselves.

He notes there’s very little information out there on rope jumping and hoped his videos would dissuade people from trying it.

“I made a video about how we rigged it so people would be overwhelmed by what goes into a safe set up,” Jenks told the Daily Mail. “I think there’s a lack of information out there about rope jumping — anyone who watches these jumping videos, please please don’t try it on your own!”

Jenks’ daredevil skills have attracted attention before. Back in July 2016, he told KXTV he and his girlfriend Kimberly Weglin fell in love while slacklining. That month, they walked across a 420-foot slackline at Vernal Falls in Yosemite.

“It’s a sport that takes lots of patience and we support each other,” Weglin told KWTV.

Weglin did yoga along the slackline across Vernal Falls when she, Jenks and their friends became the first ever to walk across the falls. You can check out the stomach-churning photos of that walk above.