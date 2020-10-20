✖

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer knows a thing or two about getting down on the dance floor, and he is now weighing in on President Donald Trump's dance moves at a recent campaign rally. After the president was seen boogieing down to the Village People's "YMCA" at his stop in Sanford, Florida earlier this month, Spicer, who himself had competed on Dancing With the Stars, gave his two cents.

Asked his thoughts on the president’s now viral dance moves ahead of a book signing in Virginia last week, according to Too Fab, Spicer remained diplomatic, stating, "I think we're on the same level." He also suggested that Trump may be "trying to get on the show." Spicer had competed on Season 28 of the ABC dancing competition, to much controversy, paired with professional dancer Lindsay Arnold. To much surprise, his dancing skills kept him going for a total of six weeks before he was voted off, though given the reaction to Trump's dancing on social media, it seems unlikely he would last that long.

After Trump was seen dancing in the form of subtle hand and leg movements rather than the iconic "YMCA" arm motions, social media erupted, many critiquing the president's dance moves. One person asked if the president's moves "pass as 'dancing' among certain demographics?" Another person quipped that they had "never seen someone do the 'YMCA' with their feet." The Village People themselves had even previously encouraged the president to do the proper hand motions if he were going to play the song at his rallies, writing in a February Facebook post, "he should at least do the 'YMCA' dance while he's at it."

In that same post, the group had addressed Trump using their songs at their rallies, confirming that the president had permission to use them. The Village People said that "since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President's use is 'perfect[ly]' legal." Noting that Trump had "remained respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line," they added that “our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation. Having said that, we certainly don't endorse his use as we'd prefer our music be kept out of politics."

The Village People's decision vastly differs from that of other musicians, who have sent the Trump campaign cease and desist letters after the president plaid their songs at his rallies. The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty’s estate, Neil Young, the estate of Leonard Cohen, Rihanna, R.E.M., Prince, Panic! At the Disco, Pharrell Williams, Nickelback, George Harrison, Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Luciana Pavarotti, and most recently Phil Collins have all requested that the Trump campaign refrain from using their songs.