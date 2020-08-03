Dan Rather Burns Donald Trump in Postal Service Slam, Sending Social Media into Overdrive

CBS anchor and legendary journalist Dan Rather may very well have just won the internet with his dig at President Donald Trump. On Sunday, Rather took to Twitter to slam the president in a hilarious way, suggesting that Trump's disdain for the U.S. Postal Service boils down to the fact that USPS actually "delivers."

Perhaps Donald Trump doesn’t like the Postal Service because it delivers. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 2, 2020

Rather's tweet came amid the president trailing in polls behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with his falling poll numbers believed to be due to the nation's disapproval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It also came amid the president’s string of tweets condemning mail-in voting and reports suggesting that the president is undercutting the postal system. In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports in USPS delays, with Gizmodo reporting that some senators are concerned that the Trump administration welcomes this interference with mail-in ballots.

Despite the well-founded concerns, social media was ready for a laugh. Rather's tweet generated plenty of responses, with some deeming him a "national treasure" for the post.