Dan Rather Burns Donald Trump in Postal Service Slam, Sending Social Media into Overdrive
CBS anchor and legendary journalist Dan Rather may very well have just won the internet with his dig at President Donald Trump. On Sunday, Rather took to Twitter to slam the president in a hilarious way, suggesting that Trump's disdain for the U.S. Postal Service boils down to the fact that USPS actually "delivers."
Perhaps Donald Trump doesn’t like the Postal Service because it delivers.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 2, 2020
Rather's tweet came amid the president trailing in polls behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with his falling poll numbers believed to be due to the nation's disapproval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It also came amid the president’s string of tweets condemning mail-in voting and reports suggesting that the president is undercutting the postal system. In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports in USPS delays, with Gizmodo reporting that some senators are concerned that the Trump administration welcomes this interference with mail-in ballots.
Despite the well-founded concerns, social media was ready for a laugh. Rather's tweet generated plenty of responses, with some deeming him a "national treasure" for the post. Keep scrolling to see how Twitter is reacting to the hilarious tweet.
Dan Rather, national treasure.#Boom https://t.co/Zv6YAItGwT— ❤️🧡💛ᗰia💚💙💜 (@mommamia1217) August 3, 2020
Mr. Rather, in case nobody has told you lately, you're a national treasure.— Leslie - 92 Days 🇺🇲🌊 (@Leslieoo7) August 2, 2020
So who had Dan Rather as the King of 2020? https://t.co/uH44QyhLQY— Meredith Lee (@meralee727) August 2, 2020
August 3, 2020
"Perhaps Donald Trump doesn’t like the Postal Service because it delivers." pic.twitter.com/YnH2suLo0p— NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) August 2, 2020
Dan Rather throwing shade is my new favorite contact sport https://t.co/s6LQoPWOgx— Mick_inLa 🌊🌊🌊 (@mick_inLa) August 2, 2020
Watching Dan Rather troll Trump really is a thing of beauty. https://t.co/qWaWatp5WM— Northern Monkey🌈#FBPE #FBR #facciamorete (@briangrocott) August 2, 2020
Aaaaaand I’m dead.— Joshua Gale (@joshuafett75) August 2, 2020
Ooooo Spicey Dan is the Best Dan!!! 🔥🔥🔥— 🌎𝐖𝐞𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞🌍😷 (@American4Love) August 2, 2020
Mic drop Mr. Rather! pic.twitter.com/CALySwNt9X— Jennifer Lacy🌊🌊 (@jenmarleylacy) August 2, 2020
Another Rather 🔥 tweet— LauraD (@LauraD329) August 3, 2020
Dan Rather is a fucking national treasure. Fight me. pic.twitter.com/nHW3x2AOC7— Simon Says (@SayethSimon) August 3, 2020
Dan Rather shade is the best thing about Twitter https://t.co/qKBsJ3iOaj— TriciaR (@PSRSurf) August 2, 2020