Frozen Chicken Recall: What to Know About the Listeria Concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a recall for two products from Connoisseur's Kitchen – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken." Both products are sold in two-pound packages and were distributed in Washington state and Alaska.

The recall was announced on Tuesday, Aug 30. It applies to two lots of chicken. The recalled "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" has the lot code 220803-406US, while the recalled "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken" has the lot code 220803-400US. They were produced on Aug. 3, 2022, and they were imported into the U.S. on Aug. 8. Connoisseur's Kitchen is located in Surrey, British Columbia.

The recall was a cooperative effort between the USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. So far, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions to these products, but due to the test results, they were recalled out of an abundance of caution. Anyone who believes they may be experiencing the effects of Listeria should consult a healthcare provider immediately.

Listeria is a common reason for food recalls, as it can lead to serious illness depending on who consumes it. In an active, healthy adult, Listeriosis may pass like a mild illness or may not be felt at all. However, among the elderly, newborns, pregnant women and anyone with a weakened immune system, it can have serious complications. In rare cases, it can even be fatal.

Common symptoms of Listeriosis include gastrointestinal distress such as diarrhea or vomiting. If the infection spreads beyond the digestive system it may manifest symptoms such as a fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. In pregnant women, it can lead to miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infections for the newborn.

The agencies in charge of recalls make a particular point to publicize those regarding frozen foods, as they may sit in a customer's freezer for weeks or months without raising the alarm. Anyone who lives in a community where Connoisseur's Kitchen "Spice Mantra" products are available is advised to check their freezers and inform their friends and family.