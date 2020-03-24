Coronavirus: Lowe’s Donates $10 Million in Protective Products for Medical Professionals

Lowe’s is committing $25 million to support their employees, customers and communities amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the company announced Friday, including a $10 million donation in protective products for medical professionals on the front line of the fight to treat the more than 46,480 confirmed cases in the United States as of Tuesday.

President and CEO of Lowe’s Marvin Ellison said in a statement of the medical professionals the donation will go towards protecting, “We deeply appreciate their actions and commitment,” adding of the additional money dedicated to the company’s employees and communities, “These funds will also support our Employee Relief Fund and offer small business relief for our Pros.”

In addition to the funds pledged, Ellison detailed the company’s additional steps “to protect the health and well-being of our associates,” including a 14-day emergency paid leave available to all employees who need it, whether that due to them feeling sick, caring for a loved one or facing “new hardships” such as the closure of a school or daycare. All employees also have access to new telemedicine benefits, regardless of whether they are seasonal, temporary, part-time or full-time or had enrolled in Lowe’s medical plan.

To aid employees still working in the stores and to keep customers safe, Lowe’s also announced they were reducing hours and closing all stores at 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 7 p.m. on Sunday in order to provide additional time for sanitizing the store.

“In addition to our enhanced cleaning efforts across the store, we’ve taken increasing measures to ensure our cashiers and front end teams are regularly cleaning their work areas and registers after each customer interaction,” Ellison added.

The CEO ended with a message to all the people faced with new challenges amid the pandemic, writing, “To the medical professionals on the frontlines and the parents at home faced with homeschooling their children, to the truck drivers and supply chain workers ensuring product is on shelves, and to the team at Lowe’s, your actions have been nothing short of heroic. You have my commitment that Lowe’s will continue to do our part to serve you as we work together to overcome these trying times.”

Photo credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images