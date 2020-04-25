California's Huntington Beach Flooded With People Despite Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order, Dividing People Online
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, California has often been regarded as one of the more responsive states, although that isn't always been the case. Friday serves as one noteworthy example as people absolutely swarmed Huntington Beach in the southern part of the state, despite Stay-at-Home orders and social distancing guidelines, according to TMZ.
The incident comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rise steadily, which are up to just under 900,000 in the U.S. as of Friday, per Johns Hopkins University. Whether they were driven by a coming heatwave, or frustration with self-isolation -- or both -- Huntington Beach was packed. It was a scene similar to ones seen in Florida and South Carolina, as both states had recently reopened their beaches. Though that decision was made with the instructions that social distancing guidelines would need to be followed, not everyone has been taking the rules to heart.
It's nothing new for The Sunshine State, either. As late as March 22, its shores were still packed with beachgoers, despite calls for a statewide lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Now, more than a month later, the sites of a packed Huntington Beach has divided people online as a result.
Well, I’ve always said that Huntington Beach is the Florida of California pic.twitter.com/EOUTCAPARB— Summer Sommers (@SommaDisDeeyaak) April 25, 2020
I went to #HuntingtonBeach today, it was full & people were happy, drivers gave pedestrians right of way, great vibes. Yes, many of those there have been fired, are on unemployment, or had their small bizs die, but they still enjoyed being free outside, take the hint L.A.! 🇺🇸— Ruben D. Sanchez Jr (@rdsanchezjr) April 25, 2020
So my family decided to take a drive up PCH for fun, and we cannot believe the amount of people at Huntington Beach. Like wtf— Maya Brown (@Maya__alejandra) April 25, 2020
Brooo I’m moving to Huntington Beach until this epidemic is over, the weather there was great today and nobody was freaking out about wearing mask and soaking themselves in hand sanitizer.— Skylo01 (@FestaKylie) April 25, 2020
The irony of people building beach bodies in lockdown without the ability to flaunt in public is strong. Unless you go to Huntington Beach to flex.— Rico Dakhil (@RicoDakhil) April 25, 2020
All these people at Huntington and Newport Beach with their kids....hell no I wouldn’t risk my child getting sick from someone else on the beach just to get some sun....but as for me I’d sit my ass way in the back away from people to get my tan on hahah I only say this because— ♡Annette (@Nettyy_) April 25, 2020
Just drove by #HuntingtonBeach Main St. to see if any dumb quarantine protesters were there. IT WAS WORSE! WAY too many people are there! Bars are selling drinks curbside. Huge families out and about. People with umbrellas set up all over the beach.
HB? More like #StupidTown.— JJ (@JjPhiii) April 25, 2020
I’m in Huntington Beach (on official business don’t ask) and no 1 is wearing a mask ewww bye— cat mom (@jassw0w) April 24, 2020
Apparently Huntington Beach isn’t with the program.— Keith Lanoux (@MobyTheRoadie) April 25, 2020
If you’re going to Huntington Beach today, you’re trash and you’re seriously the reason why we’re still in quarantine— heather (@perksofheather) April 25, 2020
also tryna figure out where these people parked their cars because Newport and Huntington have their beach parking lots closed.... sigh these people— D0MMY (@dommyward) April 25, 2020
tell me why all of huntington beach is out and about living life with no face masks i’m disgusted lmfaooooo— lemmedrivedaboat (@zainalookz) April 24, 2020
Governor are you sure the stay at home order isn't over. Huntington Beach had hordes of gatherings today and my neighbors on the next street over having a bouncy house block party, no masks included. 😬— Top General (@TopGeneral1) April 24, 2020
Hella people at Huntington & Newport Beach. Don’t cry when you get corona— Eddy (@eddyguavaa) April 25, 2020