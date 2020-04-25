California's Huntington Beach Flooded With People Despite Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order, Dividing People Online

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, California has often been regarded as one of the more responsive states, although that isn't always been the case. Friday serves as one noteworthy example as people absolutely swarmed Huntington Beach in the southern part of the state, despite Stay-at-Home orders and social distancing guidelines, according to TMZ.

The incident comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rise steadily, which are up to just under 900,000 in the U.S. as of Friday, per Johns Hopkins University. Whether they were driven by a coming heatwave, or frustration with self-isolation -- or both -- Huntington Beach was packed. It was a scene similar to ones seen in Florida and South Carolina, as both states had recently reopened their beaches. Though that decision was made with the instructions that social distancing guidelines would need to be followed, not everyone has been taking the rules to heart.

It's nothing new for The Sunshine State, either. As late as March 22, its shores were still packed with beachgoers, despite calls for a statewide lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Now, more than a month later, the sites of a packed Huntington Beach has divided people online as a result.