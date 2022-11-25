'Corn Kid' Tariq Helps Deliver the Weather on 'Today' Ahead of Thanksgiving Parade

Tariq, aka the "Corn Kid," is melting hearts around the world. The 7-year-old viral video star made a visit to TODAY, where he revealed his passion for music. As a paid spokesperson for Green Giant, he participated in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade where he rode atop the Jolly Green Giant's float. The vegetable lover was determined to be the star of the show. While appearing on TODAY ahead of the annual holiday traditional program, Craig Melvin asked him what he was most excited about ahead of the big event. "Drums!" he responded.

After one of the hosts told the Marching Mizzou to "strike up the band," Tariq grabbed a mallet and began to mix a beat. He even asked a snare drum player to "do the tap" as an accompaniment. "He has so many talents," anchor Savannah Guthrie said with a smile. "He could join the band; he could host this show." He then reported the weather. "It will be sunny for the parade," Tariq said with a smile.

In honor of his favorite veggie corn, Tariq donated tens of thousands of cans to needy families. "What is Thanksgiving without corn?" Tariq asked, per PEOPLE as part of his partnership with GIANT. "Thanksgiving is practically a holiday about corn. I mean, every day could be a holiday if you get to eat corn at some point – but this is the one day that we get to stay home with family, watch a big parade, and then eat corn. Lots and lots of corn. It's my favorite day of the year!"

"We are very excited to partner with Corn Kid this Thanksgiving as his enthusiasm for corn rivals that of the Green Giant himself," Kristen Thompson, Senior Vice President & President, Frozen & Vegetables, B&G Foods said in the announcement. "Corn Kid has a giant heart and we are thrilled to help him share his love of corn with his community this Thanksgiving with an enormous donation of our canned veggies."