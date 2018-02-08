Corgi Caught on Camera Riding a One-Eyed Pony

A corgi and a one-eyed pony are proving that best friends come in all different shapes, sizes, and species.

Callie Schenker was shocked at what she saw when she pulled into the driveway of her Bolivar, Missouri home on the night of Thursday, Feb. 1. She expected to see her pony, Cricket, in its pen, but she didn’t expect to see her neighbor’s corgi, Roper, sitting on top of the one-eyed pony and riding it like a human would.

“I can’t make this stuff up!!! So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see,” Schenker wrote in a post on Facebook. “This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one eyed wonder pony are best friends. I’m stealing the dog, new circus act!”

The video quickly went viral, having since gained almost 6 million views and 34,000 likes. It has also gained thousands of comments from people wondering about the relationship between the two unlikely friends.

“The dog is my neighbors’… He randomly shows up. I guess I just caught him riding my [pony] at the perfect time! The dog didn’t get hurt! No the dog is not abused at his home, he just likes to travel the rural area we live,” Schenker told the Springfield News-Leader, going on to assure people that the one-eyed pony wasn’t hurt in the stunt.

“Cricket is fine, he lost his eye [sic]along time ago in an incident that had nothing to do with the dog! I DID not put the dog on the pony! Honestly I was pulling in my drive way from going to McDonalds when I seen this happening. I’m lucky I even got the video because my phone was nearly dead. I didn’t have any intentions of his video being viral. I just post a funny video I thought my friends would enjoy. I’m glad everyone got a good laugh out of this,” she added.

The duo has become so popular that Schenker has created a Facebook page titled “Cricket and Pals,” where she plans to document Cricket’s adventures with her friends.