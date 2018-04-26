Video Released of ‘Cops’ Crew Member Fatally Shot During Robbery

Video has just been released of the moment a COPS crew member was shot and killed during filming.

As shared by TMZ, the footage shows officers chasing down robbery suspects as the cameraman follows. The officers head into a Wendy’s restaurant and a fire fight with the suspects ensues.

Amid the hail of flying bullets, a crew member, audio operator Bryce Dion, was struck and ultimately died from the injuries. The new footage briefly shows Dion lying on the floor while the officers detain the suspected robber.

The fatal incident happened back in 2014. Since then, Dion’s family sued the city of Omaha — where the shooting happened — for wrongful death, as it was a police bullet that killed Dion.

All of the officers involved in the incident were cleared of any wrongdoing after a thorough investigation.

After his tragic death, COPS created a memorial on their official website honoring him, his life, and his work.

“Bryce D. Dion – 38 Died unexpectedly on August 26th in Omaha, Nebraska, doing what he loved,” the memorial page reads. “He is survived by his mother Gloria Dion of Haverhill, MA, his father Thomas Dion of Caswell, ME, his Brother Trevor Dion of Hudson, NH, and the late Shane Dion of Lawrence, MA, as well as various extended family in Florida, California, and Maine.Bryce grew up in Lawrence, Mass and moved to Santa Monica, California to pursue his career.”

“Bryce received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and then went on to receive his Masters in film studies at the University of Miami. A lover of the arts, Bryce played the Clarinet early in his life and moved on to the guitar later on,” the memorial also states. “Bryce wrote for several newspapers and magazines as well as writing many stories, screenplays, and was even published before finding his true calling working in the film/television industry for various movies and TV shows.”

“He joined Langley Productions (Creators of COPS & JAIL) in 2007 as a cameraman before switching to mixing audio and realizing that he didn’t want to do anything else. He was beloved by his bosses, peers, and the officers he met throughout the United States alike,” the memorial adds. “He was recently promoted to Audio Supervisor and considered to be the best at his craft by many within that circle. Show creators John and Morgan Langley and the entire COPS crew mourn his passing as extended family.”

“Having traveled around the world for several years, Bryce made an impression on everyone he met. He was quick to smile no matter the situation and made friends everywhere he went. He lived life on his own terms and was always the first one to help anyone in need; and he will best be remembered for a smile that never faded,” the memorial concludes. “Bryce lived more in 38 years than most people do in a lifetime and the saddest thing for those of us who knew him is not being able to see what he would’ve done next.