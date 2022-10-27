Cookies Sold at Publix Recalled Due to Nut Allergen

Publix shoppers should pause before biting into any cookies! That's because a brand of Italian cookies sold at Publix supermarkets was recalled earlier this week. The products had an undeclared walnut ingredient, making them potentially dangerous to those with walnut allergies.

Sotto I Trulli INC/DBA Bombolo Biscotti recalled its Assorted Italian Cookies packages, according to an announcement the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published on Tuesday. The packages included Italian Wedding Cookies, which include walnut, but this was not listed on the label. The packages were sold in Publix stores in Lakeland, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Deerfield, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and McLeansville, North Carolina.

The products come in a 16-oz. clear plastic clamshell with the Bombolo Biscotti label. They are marked with lot #092222 on the case label and have the expiration date of 04/05/2023 printed on the top. The UPC 852158002272 is on the bottom. No illnesses linked to the issue have been reported yet.

Bombolo Biscotti issued the recall after a store employee realized that packages of Italian Wedding Cookies were packaged in Assorted Italian Cookies packages. Those packages do not include walnut allergen listed among its ingredients. "Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes," Bombolo Biscotti said in a statement. Customers who bought the product should return it to the place of purchase for a refund and can contact the company at (941)-752-6700.

Tree nut allergies are among the most common allergies in adults and children, notes FoodAllergy.org. In addition to walnuts, adults and children commonly report being allergic to pistachio, almond, hazelnut, pecan, and cashew. Some symptoms include abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, itching of the mouth, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. In extreme cases, an allergic reaction can include anaphylaxis, which is life-threatening and impairs breathing. Anaphylaxis requires immediate medical attention, through a trip to the emergency room or an epinephrine (adrenaline) shot.

Recalls involving undeclared allergens are common. There are other cases involving tree nut allergens as well. In May, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream recalled over 2,000 tubs of Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk non-dairy frozen dessert because it could contain a trace amount of tree nut allergens. However, the packaging did not warn consumers about this potential hazard to those with tree nut allergies. The company learned of the issue after a consumer complained about experiencing an allergic reaction.