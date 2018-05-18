Confetti Officially Banned from Royal Wedding

The royal wedding is officially one day away, but it seems some revelers will have to adjust their celebration plans when it comes to confetti.

The Thames Valley Police used Twitter on Friday to ask those lining the streets to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to refrain from throwing confetti, or anything else for that matter.

“Please do not throw confetti or any other items at any time during the day, particularly during the procession,” the tweet read. “It poses a potential security risk and it’s a bit of a pain to clean up! We hope everyone enjoys the day.”

The police made sure to specifically ask attendees not to throw confetti during the procession, which will take place after Markle and Harry exit St. George’s Chapel and embark on a carriage ride through the town of Windsor. That will happen at 1 p.m. GMT, or 8 a.m. ET.

Before the ban was announced, British wedding planning app Bridebook reported that there would be one million handfuls of confetti thrown in Windsor alone, along with 500,000 people expected to visit the town for the occasion.

Across the U.K., 330 miles of bunting will be put up for the 8,000 street parties expected to be held. At those street parties, revelers are expected to consume 1.4 million cucumber sandwiches.

For those who want to party in a pub, 52,750 will extend their operating hours until 1 a.m. for guests to celebrate the royal couple. Combined with the FA Cup Final, which is also taking place on the day, the whole of the U.K. is expected to consume more than 100 million drinks.

Harry and Markle’s ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. GMT, and much has been made of who would walk the former Suits actress down the aisle after it was revealed that her father would not be attending the wedding.

In the end, CNN reports that Markle will walk most of the aisle by herself before being met by Prince Charles at the Quire, where the main royal guests will be seated. Charles will then walk Markle to the foot of the altar and stand back as she makes her way to Prince Harry.

Photo Credit: Ink Drop / Shutterstock.com