Comedian Attacked During His Set in South Carolina

Comedian Steve Brown was performing at a Columbia, South Carolina club Sunday when a member of the audience suddenly got on the stage and attacked him.

Brown was performing at the Comedy House at around 10 p.m. when the man stormed the stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tumika LaSha, whose video of the incident went viral, told The State Monday that the man knocked over her table and food. She said the man who attacked Brown did not seem to be enjoying the show.

“I just remember the comedian asked the guy what was his problem,” LaSha said. “The comedian asked, ‘what’s wrong?’ He just shook his head like, move on to somebody else.”

LaSha said Brown then asked why the man went to a stand-up show if he did not want to laugh. At that point, the man got upset. Just before charging to the stage, Brown told him, “This ain’t what you want,” LaSha recalled.

During the attack, the man started punching Brown and continuously missed. He then picked up the microphone stand and started swinging it. Two other members of the audience tried to break it up.

Brown later took to Instagram, where he blamed the comedy club’s lack of security or the attack.

“Some of these comedy clubs have to be held accountable for their lack of security,” Brown said in the video. “Thing is, the dude wasn’t being heckled. Nobody was messing with him.”

Brown said the man “all of a sudden just got up and lost his mind.”

“This unprovoked attacked that happened to me tonight is a reminder of why these comedy clubs should have well equipped PROFESSIONAL security to protect us entertainers who bring their club so much money,” Brown wrote in the caption. “I thank God for looking out for me and giving my old ass the ability to Bob and weave because this could have ended in horrible way.”

Brown also posted a photo of the cut he got on his arm from the mic stand.

The State obtained the incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which identified the attacker as “Marvin.” It also said the man was drinking before the attack.

Four others were hurt in the attack. Two were hurt when the mic stand flew into the crowd, while a woman hurt her foot. A security guard was also punched in the face by the attacker.

TMZ reported that the man caused $400 in damages, according to police.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Steven W. Brown