Comcast Announces It Will Impose Home Internet Data Cap During Pandemic and Customers Are Furious

Starting in 2021, Comcast is imposing new data caps on home Internet customers in the northeastern U.S., and many are furious. After the announcement on Monday, social media filled up with angry outbursts at the Internet service provider, including accusations of greed and calls for a migration to alternative options. Many customers were particularly angry that these caps were being added during a pandemic when home internet usage is more important than ever.

According to a report by The Verge, Comcast customers will soon be held to a data cap of 1.2 terabytes (TB) of data in a month. Beyond that, there will be a charge of $10 for every additional 50 gigabytes (GB) used. The charge will cap at $100. This is a system Comcast Xfinity already uses for certain types of plans in certain parts of the country, but starting starting next year, the ISP will no longer be offering "unlimited" data plans in the U.S. Instead, customers will get one "courtesy credit" per year for those extra charges.

This will impact customers in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and parts of North Carolina and Ohio. People from all over the regions were furious upon hearing the news.

As they saw it, this new system is particularly egregious in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, when customers are spending more time at home than ever, and are working from home in many cases. There is also the issue of virtual school for students, not to mention streaming, video games, browsing, and network devices like printers that often draw on data without users realizing it.

All in all, the backlash to Comcast Xfinity's new data cap plan was overwhelming. Here is a look at what customers had to say.