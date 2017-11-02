Multiple People Shot, Three Killed at Colorado Walmart

Police are searching for a male shooter who walked into a Colorado Walmart Wednesday evening and opened fire, killing three people.

The gunman allegedly walked into the store in Thorton, a suburb north of Denver, shortly around 6:10 p.m. and pulled out a handgun near the cash registers, Fox 31 Denver reports.

“I was just picking up my last item and about to head towards the checkout,” a witness at the store told FOX31. “Heard two slow pops that sounded like they were coming from the front checkout area and then started to run as about four more shots rang out a little faster. At that point everyone was just running and screaming.”

Walmart shooting incident, person and vehicle of interest, remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867 pic.twitter.com/PFNbEALpbG — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Two men were pronounced dead on the scene. Another woman was take to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The suspect has not been identified, but police believe he is armed and dangerous. He is described as a white man wearing a maroon shirt and black jacket with blue jeans. He fled the crime scene in a red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage.

Thorton police spokesperson Victor Avila said the shooting appeared to be a random act of violence and there are no indications it was an act of terror. Local police have enlisted special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help with the ongoing investigation.

“This is a very heinous act,” Avila said. “We don’t know exactly what the motive of the person was, but it was certainly a terrible act.”

Videos from the scene posted to social media show the Walmart parking lot filled with flashing emergency vehicles.

No longer active shooter. Active crime scene. People are worried sick about loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZB1FEiR6sS — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) November 2, 2017

Employees of the superstore said they hid in a back room under a table when they realized a shooter was active in the building. They describe taking cover for five to 10 minutes before running out the back door of the store.

Customer Aaron Stephens was in the self-checkout line when he heard a single gunshot, then two more bursts of gunfire when people started running for the exit doors.

“The employees started screaming. Customers were screaming. They were running like crazy, and I ran out too because I didn’t want to get killed,” he told Fox News.

Thorton police have established two tip lines for any people with information on the shooting suspect, who remains anonymous as of Thursday morning.