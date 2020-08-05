Outrage Ensues After Colorado Cops Detain Black Family After Mistaking SUV for Stolen Motorcycle

Colorado cops detained a Black family after mistaking their SUV for a stolen motorcycle, and outrage has ensued over the incident. According to ABC affiliate The Denver Channel, the Aurora officers ran the SUV licence plate, and it came back as a stolen motorcycle. Seemingly not noticing that the two vehicles are quite different, the officers pulled up behind the family in a parking lot, drew their weapons, and forced the mother and her children to get out.

The incident was caught on camera by a number of witness, with one, Jenni Wurtz, speaking to The Denver Channel later. "That makes me very mad, because I am not anti-police. I’m anti what happened yesterday, and that was ridiculous," she said. The Aurora interim-Police Chief has defended the situation by saying, "I totally understand that anger, and don’t want to diminish that anger, but I will say it wasn’t a profiling incident. It was a hit that came through the system, and they have a picture of the vehicle the officers saw."

Notably, the Aurora Police Department has been under heavy scrutiny over the death of Elijah McClain, a young black man who was stopped by police for suspicious behavior, and later died after being administered a large dose of ketamine. The case of mistaken vehicle did not turn fatal, thankfully, but the sight of a group of police officers keeping a Black mother and her children handcuffed on the ground has reignited a lot of anger, with many people expressing themselves on Twitter. Scroll down to read what they are saying.