Outrage Ensues After Colorado Cops Detain Black Family After Mistaking SUV for Stolen Motorcycle
Colorado cops detained a Black family after mistaking their SUV for a stolen motorcycle, and outrage has ensued over the incident. According to ABC affiliate The Denver Channel, the Aurora officers ran the SUV licence plate, and it came back as a stolen motorcycle. Seemingly not noticing that the two vehicles are quite different, the officers pulled up behind the family in a parking lot, drew their weapons, and forced the mother and her children to get out.
The incident was caught on camera by a number of witness, with one, Jenni Wurtz, speaking to The Denver Channel later. "That makes me very mad, because I am not anti-police. I’m anti what happened yesterday, and that was ridiculous," she said. The Aurora interim-Police Chief has defended the situation by saying, "I totally understand that anger, and don’t want to diminish that anger, but I will say it wasn’t a profiling incident. It was a hit that came through the system, and they have a picture of the vehicle the officers saw."
Notably, the Aurora Police Department has been under heavy scrutiny over the death of Elijah McClain, a young black man who was stopped by police for suspicious behavior, and later died after being administered a large dose of ketamine. The case of mistaken vehicle did not turn fatal, thankfully, but the sight of a group of police officers keeping a Black mother and her children handcuffed on the ground has reignited a lot of anger, with many people expressing themselves on Twitter. Scroll down to read what they are saying.
Mistook an SUV for a motorcycle?!?! When will it end??? https://t.co/DxRBByotld— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 4, 2020
prevnext
Wow! This innocent Black family was detained at gunpoint by @AuroraPD officers today — down on a hot concrete ground for a mistakenly identified stolen vehicle. Were pulled over and all placed in handcuffs, even their 6-year old child!! #DrivingWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/LxB2qFQMLr— Vonnie932 (@Vonnie932) August 4, 2020
The same way you choose to handcuff a 6 year old child.— Colin Hicks (@colinenpraxis) August 4, 2020
prevnext
Even if it was I think the real problem was how it was handled. They family should’ve been placed on the sidewalk and the mom question inside a cop car! Not forced on the concrete like animals— Максуэлл (@lilmaxivert) August 4, 2020
I don’t want to generalize about the Aurora Police Department, but it seems like this sort of thing keeps happening there.— Brian Kieffer (@bckieffer) August 4, 2020
prevnext
This is what happens when you train the police like soldiers, they now view citizens as the enemy and take no risks when dealing with them.— redir (@redir) August 4, 2020
And none of these cops stopped to think that if a mother can fit herself & her 4 kids on a motorcycle, it just might not BE a motorcycle?— Amanda 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@ShooguhLipz) August 4, 2020
prevnext
That's not really even an issue. They mistook an SUV for a motorcycle? If you're going to make up lies at least make up some that are halfway believable.— Tilton, Jerry (@TiltonJerry1) August 4, 2020
Oh good, they're going to do an "internal investigation" to determine whether they did anything wrong. I'm sure that will put everything right.— Nicklas Johnson (@spatula75) August 4, 2020
prevnext
Hate to make it worse, but that is another child holding her hand. They took the mother to another spot.— Old Mama Speaks (@OldMamaSpeaks) August 4, 2020
I can see why they’d get them mixed up 🙄
SUV (left) vs motorcycle (right). pic.twitter.com/FLnfkhZaqW— Not My Prez 🆘🏳️🌈 (@SawyerJerry) August 4, 2020
prevnext
Yea right, this happened under her watch, as did the picture scandal.— David Brown Eyes (@Istagi) August 4, 2020
"...mistaking their SUV for a stolen motorcycle" is quite the sentence.
These officers should be fired immediately. Being able to distinguish a motorcycle from an SUV should be baseline qualification for being a cop.
Now lets' talk about common sense and empathy...#copolitics— 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@CRobertBuchanan) August 4, 2020
prev
How TF does someone mistake this for this pic.twitter.com/2cb4gfyXvX— TheTacFro | BLM (@TacFro) August 4, 2020