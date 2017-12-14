Student Allegedly Offering Chicken Alfredo for Sexual Favors With Minor

An Ohio man was arrested this week for allegedly offering to trade chicken Alfredo for sexual favors with a minor, WKBN reports.

Albert Maruna IV, 22, was allegedly having sex with whom he believed to be a 15-year-old boy, but was actually an undercover police officer.

A police report states that conversations with Maruna began on Dec. 5 after the Youngstown State University student responded to a post on a dating application. After the officer told Maruna he was 15, Maruna reportedly replied that he didn’t believe in age. Police say Maruna’s conversations with the officer were sexually graphic and that the student sent the officer nude photos.

Maruna arranged to meet the officer on Tuesday, Dec. 12 and said he would bring lubricant, chicken Alfredo and Sprite. He was found with the aforementioned items, including chicken Alfredo in a Tupperware container.

He was arrested and charged with attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools, and importuning. Police say that during questioning, Maruna did not appear to see having sex with a 15-year-old as wrong.

Photo Credit: Mahoning County Jail