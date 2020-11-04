CNN's 'Key Race Alert' Feature Is Driving People Crazy

Given that it's finally election day, Americans across the country are paying attention to various news broadcasts to receive updated information about the many races going on in the nation. But, when it comes to CNN's election coverage, many viewers have voiced their frustrations with the outlet's "Key Race Alert" feature. In fact, those very viewers have taken to Twitter to share that the feature has led to an increased level of anxiety amidst an already stressful night.

CNN's Key Race Alert feature includes a special graphic and theme music that is meant to alert viewers when new numbers come in for a particular race in the election, whether that be the presidential race or one of the many state elections going on across the country. Since polls are still open in many parts of the country, and some races are too close to call shortly after polling places close, many of their alerts are projections, with pundits expressing how they believe a particular race will turn out based on the data that they have available. While the feature is useful in letting viewers know and understand how the election is going, it has still caused a bit of anxiety amongst many who are eagerly-awaiting election results.

On Twitter, many CNN viewers have touched upon the network's "Key Race Alert" feature. Based on what those viewers are saying, the feature may be contributing to the major dose of anxiety that Americans are feeling right now as they wait for the results to come in.