CNN's 'Key Race Alert' Feature Is Driving People Crazy
Given that it's finally election day, Americans across the country are paying attention to various news broadcasts to receive updated information about the many races going on in the nation. But, when it comes to CNN's election coverage, many viewers have voiced their frustrations with the outlet's "Key Race Alert" feature. In fact, those very viewers have taken to Twitter to share that the feature has led to an increased level of anxiety amidst an already stressful night.
CNN's Key Race Alert feature includes a special graphic and theme music that is meant to alert viewers when new numbers come in for a particular race in the election, whether that be the presidential race or one of the many state elections going on across the country. Since polls are still open in many parts of the country, and some races are too close to call shortly after polling places close, many of their alerts are projections, with pundits expressing how they believe a particular race will turn out based on the data that they have available. While the feature is useful in letting viewers know and understand how the election is going, it has still caused a bit of anxiety amongst many who are eagerly-awaiting election results.
On Twitter, many CNN viewers have touched upon the network's "Key Race Alert" feature. Based on what those viewers are saying, the feature may be contributing to the major dose of anxiety that Americans are feeling right now as they wait for the results to come in.
Tired
everytime that Key Race Alert comes on CNN pic.twitter.com/Nk5lMwqtOo— alex (@fashionhoelouis) November 4, 2020
CNN's Key Race Alert feature seems to be taking a lot out of many viewers. Based on the above tweet, it seems like some individuals are already exhausted by the election coverage.prevnext
Can't Take It
Wolf Blitzer: KEY RACE ALERT— jer (@jxysag94) November 4, 2020
My anxiety: pic.twitter.com/PHGRqgigJO
When CNN's Wolf Blitzer comes onscreen to announce a Key Race Alert, viewers know that an onslaught of important information is coming their way. But, it may be too much for some to handle given this stressful period.prevnext
The Irony
LOL @CNN’s ‘Key Race Alert’ brought to you by the @calm app #Election2020 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/S911VGSoJ6— Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) November 4, 2020
While the Key Race Alert feature may be anxiety-inducing for some, viewers noted that it is ironically sponsored by the Calm app. This specific app attempts to help users unwind and meditate in order to find a sense of, well, calm.prevnext
Odd Pairing
Lol the CNN "KEY RACE ALERT" segment which is accompanied by thumping music and Wolf frantically yelling numbers at you is sponsored by the Calm app 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mXJNSzTaIR— Mary Kerrigan (@MazieK) November 4, 2020
It's a tad ironic that the Calm app is sponsoring CNN's Key Race Alert feature. Clearly, the network's very own segment is causing its fair share of anxiety amongst viewers.prevnext
False Hope
“KEY RACE ALERT!”
*Hans Zimmer Music Score*
*Zooms in on map*
“Too early to call”#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/nMzT0NXvcc— Anis Agris (@AnisAgris) November 4, 2020
While many of these alerts showcase new information about the various elections going on across the country, sometimes the icon simply shows up in order for the pundits to share their projections or opinions about how the night is going. For those waiting on new information, it's a rough concept to grapple with.prevnext
Too Early
GUYS LOOKS LIKE WE GOT A KEY RACE ALERT ON CNN!
- OHIO: TOO EARLY TO CALL
- NORTH CAROLINA: TOO EARLY TO CALL
- PENNSYLANIA: TOO EARLY TO CALL
- GEORGIA: TOO EARLY TO CALL
- MINNESOTA: TOO EARLY TO CALL
- NEW HAMPSHIRE: TOO EARLY TO CALL
[lmao almost every state is]— David 🕊️ (@Brrrrrpp) November 4, 2020
At the moment, many of the races across the country are too early to call. However, that hasn't stopped CNN from sharing Key Race Alerts about certain states.prevnext
It's Too Much
tv: 🚨KEY RACE ALERT🚨— liv | VOTE. VOTE. VOTE. (@livandstuff) November 4, 2020
me: #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/0YrS1ee6Dt
Clearly, many viewers are following along with these Key Race Alerts, despite the fact that they may add to their anxiety levels. The above photo really showcases how many are feeling during this election night.prev