CNN Reports Live From Marijuana Party Bus

CNN is reporting live on a Kush filled party bus in Colorado pic.twitter.com/ggZpoEzouz — Danny (@recordsANDradio) January 1, 2018

CNN sent Randi Kaye to Colorado for New Year’s Eve, where she’s spending the night on a pot-filled party bus.

During the segment, Kaye showed off a gas mask she had, connected to a bong and wore matijuana leaf earrings. At the end, she nicknamed herself “Kush Kaye,” which would make a great Twitter handle. (Her real Twitter handle is @randikayeCNN, unfortunately.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the segment, Kaye let one of the bus riders show her how the gas mask bong worked. She then lit it, live on air.

Unfortunately for Andy Cohen, there was no stripper pole on the bus. “But there are a lot of really high people,” she said.

Kaye said she was on a Cannabis Tours bus. Since recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado, the company takes people from all over the country around the state to enjoy legal weed.

Quite a few people on Twitter were stunned by what they were seeing. Some are sure she will be “high AF” by the end of the night.

Lord have mercy Randi Kaye is going to be HIGH AF at the end of the night #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/WNp2ZCF7aa — LaRon Hickman (@LHNetwork) January 1, 2018

Randi Kaye looks like she’s having a pretty good time live from Denver! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/P9qQSf0hQs — 🎄RickyFTW🎄 (@rickyftw) January 1, 2018

Just getting home & first thing I see is Randi Kaye is getting secondhand stoned on a party bus. This is fantastic… pic.twitter.com/hHM4bf5TXs — Trey Wallace (@TreyW_Radio) January 1, 2018

Last year Don Lemon was drunk as hell on live TV. Now CNN got Randi Kaye on a weed bus and the children are blowing down 💨💨💨 — Marcus A. Ware (@MrMarcusESQ) January 1, 2018

Photo credit: Twitter/3x1minus1

