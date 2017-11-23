Clowns at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Were Terrifying Audiences

What started as a happy holiday tradition descended into something much creepier for many people when a number of clowns and clown floats appeared on screen for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The clowns, which appeared in person and in the form of a massive float, were too much for people, conjuring up imagery from this summer’s blockbuster hit IT for some and drawing on deep-seated fears of others.

According to the Chapman University Survey on American Fears, clowns are one of the top five most common fears among American adults.

Viewers freaked out on Twitter when the clowns appeared on their TVs.

Ronald McDonald was just on the TV in the #MacysParade and I yelled YOU’LL FLOAT TOO because he’s a clown and that’s what we say to clowns except he was actually ON A FLOAT so OMG @StephenKing has been right all this time. 🤯 — Jennifer Sommersby (@JennSommersby) November 23, 2017

Why People Are Afraid of Clowns, Exhibit 8,327. #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/EASAUOjItO — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) November 23, 2017

I cant even watch this because there are clowns everywhere and im scared of clowns time to hide in my room — 100% Not Mary (@TenienteTaz) November 23, 2017

Clowns. Why did it have to be CLOWNS?! #MacysParade — Hannah Cornett (@slavetodarkwave) November 23, 2017

I’ve loved covering #MacysParade today, but ummmm… nobody told me how close the clowns would get 😳 pic.twitter.com/QObHaTUDX9 — Karin Caifa (@karincaifaCNN) November 23, 2017

Photo credit: NBC