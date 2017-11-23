Trending

Clowns at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Were Terrifying Audiences

What started as a happy holiday tradition descended into something much creepier for many people […]

What started as a happy holiday tradition descended into something much creepier for many people when a number of clowns and clown floats appeared on screen for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The clowns, which appeared in person and in the form of a massive float, were too much for people, conjuring up imagery from this summer’s blockbuster hit IT for some and drawing on deep-seated fears of others.

According to the Chapman University Survey on American Fears, clowns are one of the top five most common fears among American adults.

Viewers freaked out on Twitter when the clowns appeared on their TVs.

