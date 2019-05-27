YouTube Star Shares Emotional Footage After Wife Falls off Cliff

A YouTube star set the Internet ablaze when he shared footage from the moment his wife fell off a cliff in Hawaii. Though the poster faced backlash for making the incident look more dramatic than it was, the clip has become a wildly popular meme online with people from every corner of the world posting about the Cliff Wife online.

Shaun McBride, known as Shonduras on the Internet, posted the video online of wife Jenny McBride and their family hiking a slippery cliffside in Hawaii. The pair tearfully discussed the incident in the video, during which Jenny said she slipped on something that sent her rolling down the slope.

“I remember turning and trying to grab … grab anything because I literally thought I was gonna die,” Jenny recalled. “It just changes your perspective, like even the littlest things shouldn’t bother you cause you never know. Life could change in a split second.”

“There’s no time to be negative or anything,” Jenny and Shonduras said together in the clip.

The YouTube video featured a disclaimer that said “The following may contain elements not suitable for some audiences,” but the couple never could have prepared for what would become of the footage.

Within hours of the video’s posting, Twitter was flooded with reactions to the newest wife meme. Cliff Wife joined the ranks of curvy wife, email wife and elf wife online. A number of fans criticized Shonduras for dramatizing the incident, noting that it was hardly an actual cliff Jenny fell off. Others picked at him for filming as she fell, rather than trying to help in some way.

It goes like this: the fourth, the fifth I watched my wife fall off a cliff — ‘Weird Alex’ Pareene (@pareene) May 26, 2019

Staring – GLARING – at a picture of a cliff. I’ve never been angrier. How dare a cliff try to harm a Wife? — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 26, 2019

Moby (watching some other guy’s wife fall down a cliff): oh no, my wife! — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) May 26, 2019

i watched my wife fall off a cliff…

you’re whole world can change in a matter of seconds. mine almost did. a good reminder to be grateful for every moment of it. the good and the bad. the happy and the sad. because you’re here. pic.twitter.com/BEO8OhXZAx — Snolly (@snollygoster123) May 25, 2019

When I was just a little girl

I asked my mother, what wife will I be

Will I be Curvy

Will I be Cliff

Here’s what she said to me — thinking about the hot priest (@allisongeroi) May 26, 2019

you’re off twitter for one morning and suddenly someone’s wife fell off a cliff — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) May 25, 2019

Imagine if it had been Borat’s wife who fell off the cliff. I wonder what he would have said as she fell — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 25, 2019

My wife didn’t fall off a cliff because she’s too busy with her boyfriend — Gentle Ben (@Buncahn) May 26, 2019

hello darkness my old friend

my wife fell off a cliff again — thom (@thwphipps) May 25, 2019

As a result of all the memes, “My wife fell off a cliff” was trending on Twitter for a time. Neither Shonduras, nor Jenny, has weighed in on the laughs at their expense.

Shonduras posted the 20-minute video online over the weekend, with the title, “JENNY FELL OFF A CLIFF…scary moment for our family.” He called it “one of the craziest videos we’ve put on this channel.” The majority of the clip doesn’t even actually focus on the fall, but rather Shonduras, Jenny and those close to them watching the footage back and reacting to it.

After posting it on YouTube, Shonduras shared the clip on Twitter, writing, “I watched my wife fall off a cliff,” and on Instagram. In the latter post on social media, he went into detail about the harrowing incident. Shonduras called the incident “unexplainable,” adding that he couldn’t describe “what I felt throughout my entire body the moment it happened.”

“The next 10 minutes was a roller coaster of fear then gratitude then tears then concern then an unbelievable happiness seeing Adley make it down and hug her mom tightly!” he wrote. “I will forever be grateful for the protection that Jenny was given this day, she walked away from a horrible situation with scrapes and bruises.”